Qin Haiyang Rips 57.82 Chinese, Asian 100 Breaststroke Records

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tonight we saw the men’s 100m breaststroke semi-finals take to the Fukuoka pool, with China’s Qin Haiyang staking his claim on the event in style.

The 24-year-old busted out the fastest swim of his life to land lane 4 for tomorrow evening’s main event, stopping the clock in a mark of 57.82. His result easily set him apart from the remainder of the field, whose next-closest athlete was represented by Germany’s Lucas Matzerath who clinched the 2nd seed in 58.75, a new national record of his own.

Qin’s time established a new Chinese national record and Asian continental record, undercutting his own previous mark of 57.93. That former outing was notched just this past May at the Chinese Nationals.

His performance rendered him just the 3rd man ever to delve under the 58-second territory, joining World Record holder Adam Peaty of Great Britain and the Netherlands’ Arno Kamminga.

Below is a comparison of the current WR against Qin’s swiftest two outings.

Adam Peaty’s WR Qin Haiyang‘s New NR Qin Haiyang‘s Previous NR 50m 26.63 27.31 27.04 100m 30.25 30.51 30.89 56.88 57.82 57.93

While Peaty’s WR of 56.88 remains untouchable, Qin is well on his way to potentially frog-hopping Kamminga to become the #2 fastest man in history.

Top 5 Men’s LCM 100 Breaststroke Performers All-Time

Adam Peaty (GBR), 56.88 2019 Arno Kamminga (NED), 57.80 2021 Qin Haiyang (CHN), 57.82 2023 Michael Andrew (USA), 58.14 2021 Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 58.26 2022

We’ll see what China’s top man can produce during the final taking place tomorrow evening in Fukuoka.