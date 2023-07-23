Qin Haiyang Rips 57.82 Chinese, Asian 100 Breaststroke Records

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
- Day 1 Finals Live Recap
Tonight we saw the men’s 100m breaststroke semi-finals take to the Fukuoka pool, with China’s Qin Haiyang staking his claim on the event in style.
The 24-year-old busted out the fastest swim of his life to land lane 4 for tomorrow evening’s main event, stopping the clock in a mark of 57.82. His result easily set him apart from the remainder of the field, whose next-closest athlete was represented by Germany’s Lucas Matzerath who clinched the 2nd seed in 58.75, a new national record of his own.
Qin’s time established a new Chinese national record and Asian continental record, undercutting his own previous mark of 57.93. That former outing was notched just this past May at the Chinese Nationals.
His performance rendered him just the 3rd man ever to delve under the 58-second territory, joining World Record holder Adam Peaty of Great Britain and the Netherlands’ Arno Kamminga.
Below is a comparison of the current WR against Qin’s swiftest two outings.
|Adam Peaty’s WR
|Qin Haiyang‘s New NR
|Qin Haiyang‘s Previous NR
|50m
|26.63
|27.31
|27.04
|100m
|30.25
|30.51
|30.89
|56.88
|57.82
|57.93
While Peaty’s WR of 56.88 remains untouchable, Qin is well on his way to potentially frog-hopping Kamminga to become the #2 fastest man in history.
Top 5 Men’s LCM 100 Breaststroke Performers All-Time
- Adam Peaty (GBR), 56.88 2019
- Arno Kamminga (NED), 57.80 2021
- Qin Haiyang (CHN), 57.82 2023
- Michael Andrew (USA), 58.14 2021
- Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 58.26 2022
We’ll see what China’s top man can produce during the final taking place tomorrow evening in Fukuoka.
He’s training with the same coach as Zhang Yufei now (Cui Dengrong).
The Chinese team is on fire very great swimming so far
I think they broke the asian record in both the men’s and women’s 4×100 free relay from bad lanes. Impressive
Lot,s of youngsters coming up. Hopefully, they become a swimming power ti make swimming for competitive and interesting.