Sprinter Addy Roberts Chooses Liberty (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Addy Roberts has announced her verbal commitment to further her academic and athletic career at Liberty University. Roberts’ decision keeps her in-state, as she currently attends First Colonial High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She trains and competes year-round with Tide Swimming, also located in the Virginia Beach area.

“I chose Liberty University for their amazing, positive team culture and encouraging coaching staff. When I visited, the girls on the team were welcoming and supportive to each other, and I immediately felt like I belonged. I was also impressed with their athletic facilities and the world-class Natatorium. Of course, they are also the reigning, 5 time, CCSA Champions. I know I will continue to grow as a swimmer, and most importantly a person at LU. Coach Jake was able to see my future potential as a sprinter, and I am excited to develop that over the next 4 years. Go Flames!”

Although Roberts told SwimSwam that she is planning on joining Liberty’s sprint group when she arrives on campus, she has freestyle range all the way up to the 1650. She recently set a best time of 24.36 in the 50 free at the TAC Titans Blizzard Blitz, which is about four tenths faster than what she posted at the same meet in 2022.

Roberts had a packed schedule this past March with the Virginia Senior Championship and ISCA International Senior Cup. Highlighting her performances at the Virginia Senior meet was the 1650, where she dropped over eight seconds to record a 17:48.26 for 18th. Her distance success continued at the ISCA meet, where she turned in a best time of 9:36.42 in the 800m free to place 5th overall.

Roberts also represented her high school at the Virginia High School (5A) State Championships in February. She was a member of her team’s winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays, contributing splits of 24.22 and 53.17, respectively.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.36

100 free – 54.55

200 free – 1:58.34

500 free – 5:08.71

1650 free – 17:48.26

Under the direction of long time head coach Jake Shellenberger, the Liberty Flames captured their 5th-straight CCSA title this past spring. The conference will transform into the ASUN this season.

Leading the sprint freestyle events so far this year is Kamryn Cannings, who currently owns season best times of 22.97 and 49.57 in the 50 and 100 free. Cannings is only a freshman this season, meaning Roberts will have the opportunity to train with her for three years.

Roberts joins Aly Bozzuto, Layne Jones, Taylor Stasny, Karis Francis, and Natalie Colarossi in the Liberty’s incoming class next fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.