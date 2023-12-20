USA Water Polo CEO Chris Ramsey To Retire Following Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Irvine, CA – December 20, 2023 – USA Water Polo celebrates an era of remarkable growth and achievement as the Board of Directors announces the retirement of Chief Executive Officer, Chris Ramsey, following the 2024 Paris Olympics. Ramsey, a pivotal figure in water polo’s landscape since 2006, has been a driving force in the sport’s development, leaving an indelible mark on the organization and the sport at large.

With his 17 years of service, Ramsey is one of the longest-tenured leaders among Olympic National Governing Bodies since the landmark Amateur Sports Act was passed in 1978.

“Chris’s dedication and visionary leadership have been instrumental in elevating USA Water Polo to new heights. His commitment to excellence has been nothing short of inspirational. We are profoundly grateful for his years of service and the legacy he leaves behind,” said Bill Smith, USA Water Polo Board Chairman.

Under Ramsey’s stewardship, USA Water Polo witnessed an incredible surge in membership at a time when sports like football, baseball, and basketball have suffered significant declines, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations. USA Water Polo membership now totals nearly 50,000, doubling participation in the last ten years. Financially, the organization has also flourished, with revenues increasing from under $4 million in 2006 to $16M in 2022, allowing USA Water Polo to create robust reserve and capital funds. Ramsey was central to expanding the success of the National Junior Olympics, now the world’s largest water polo tournament, which showcased nearly 1000 teams in 2023.

Ramsey’s vision was also instrumental in launching the USAWP Olympic Development Program, helping grow it from a modest 300 participants in 2009 to more than 6000 in 2023. During his tenure, the USA women’s national team dominated the global stage with three consecutive Olympic gold medals and five world championships, forging an Olympic dynasty. The men’s team achieved historic success, winning an Olympic silver in 2008 and is considered a top contender at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Beyond the medals and accolades, Ramsey’s impact resonates deeply at every level of the sport. His implementation of a club-based athlete safety and risk management program stands as a testament to his commitment to athlete welfare. Under Ramsey, USAWP also established programs and funding to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. He also established meaningful partnerships with the Positive Coaching Alliance and Project Play, which have helped foster a constructive, ethical sporting environment for all.

As a respected advocate and thought leader, he has written about the intrinsic value of competitive sports in shaping successful individuals and, by extension, successful social and economic engines for our nation.

“Leading USA Water Polo has been a privilege,” said Ramsey. The successes of USA Water Polo are a testament to the work and commitment of our athletes, coaches, officials, staff and board of directors, as well as our community of parents and volunteers. Our members are passionate about our sport, and I am bullish on water polo’s prospects under the next generation of leadership, especially with the LA Olympic Games coming in 2028.”

The search for a new CEO will begin immediately with Ramsey committed to supporting a smooth transition. USA Water Polo has partnered with Russell Reynolds Associates/NY to assist in finding a leader to build on Chris Ramsey’s remarkable legacy and guide USA Water Polo into its next chapter.