U.S. Paralympics Swimming Names John Payne Head Coach For Paris 2024

Courtesy: U.S. Para Swimming

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO – U.S. Paralympics Swimming today announced that John “JP” Payne will serve as the team’s head coach for the upcoming Paralympic Games Paris 2024. Payne will lead a team that is coming off of a 35-medal performance at the Tokyo Paralympics.

A veteran swim coach with more than three decades of experience guiding elite athletes to reach their potential, Paris will be Payne’s first Paralympic Games.

“We are extremely excited to welcome John to the Paris team,” Erin Popovich, Director, U.S. Paralympics Swimming, said. “He has proven himself throughout his career to be a strong leader with a history of excellence in the sport. I have no doubt that he will lead Team USA to a successful Games this summer.”

Currently the Associate Head Coach of the Triangle Aquatics Center (TAC) Titans swim team, Payne has coached for Team USA numerous times throughout his career From 2011-2019, he served various positions for USA Swimming’s National Select and National Open Water Select Camps, including head coach. He was also the 2023 Pan American Games open water swimming head coach for the United States.

“It is always a great honor to represent the USA in international competition, and I am proud to be able to lead Team USA in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris,” Payne said. “There is no better feeling as a coach to help make what once started as dream for an athlete become a reality. I look forward to working with U.S. Paralympics Swimming to build an outstanding staff and create an environment and team culture where each athlete has the preparation and support to compete and perform at their highest level.”

In addition to his experience coaching able-bodied swimmers, Payne has guided Team USA Paralympians to Paralympic medals. North Carolina natives Morgan Stickney (Cary, North Carolina) and Hannah Aspden (Raleigh, North Carolina) each won Paralympic gold medals at Tokyo 2020 under Payne’s tutelage.

Swimmers that make the 2024 Paralympic Team will be announced following the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials – Swimming, which will take place from June 27-29 at the University of Minneapolis.