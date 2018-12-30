2018 Swammy Awards: Female Breakout Swimmer of the Year Wang Jianjiahe

To see all of our 2018 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here.

2018 FEMALE BREAKOUT SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: WANG JIANJIAHE

While Katie Ledecky is still in full command of distance freestyle on the world stage, it’s young rising talents like China’s Wang Jianjiahe who are hinting that she won’t be so alone up top, potentially in the very near future.

Wang, who only this summer turned 16 years old, had a phenomenal year. At the 2018 World SC Championships, Wang took gold in the 800m freestyle and played a crucial anchor role in China’s 4×200 free relay that took the win ahead of the American relay. She also was a quadruple gold medalist at the 2018 Asian Games, winning the 400, 800, and 1500 free events as well as the 4×200 free relay.

Wang’s biggest accomplishment, however, was setting a new World Record in the 400 SCM free at the Budapest stop of the FINA World Cup in October. Swimming a time of 3:53.97 to take a half second off of Spain’s Mireia Belmonte‘s mark from 2013. Wang would later take silver in the event to Australian teenager Ariarne Titmus, with Titmus breaking Wang’s record by five hundredths in Hangzhou.

At just 16, with 2018 being her coming out year, Wang could have much more in store in the years to come.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

In no specific order