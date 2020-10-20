Minnesota HS Class A Record-Holder Grace Hanson Chooses Mizzou for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Grace Hanson of the Waves Aquatic Club in Minnesota has verbally committed to Mizzou for fall 2022. A junior at Hutchinson High School, she’s the first verbal for Mizzou’s class of 2026.

I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to Mizzou where I will be continuing my swimming and academic career! It has been great to get to know the coaches and team over the past few months. A special thanks to my parents, sister, family, coaches, teammates, and friends for their endless support. I can’t wait to be part of the Mizzou family! Once a tiger, always a tiger.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 22.79

100 free – 49.83

100 fly – 55.47

Hanson is a pure sprinter with one of the stronger 50/100 free combos in the class. She also runs track and is a three-time letter winner.

She has already made plenty of Minnesota high school history; a two-time Class A Athlete of the Year award recipient, she is the three-time defending 50 free Minnesota HS Class A champion (she competed as an eighth-grader in 2017 and won it) and the defending 100 free champion. Hanson has been on both free relays for Hutchinson the last few years, and she’s helped them to Class A titles in both in 2017, 2018 and 2019 (and the 400 free relay title in 2016 as a seventh-grader).

At the 2019 meet last season, she tied University of Minnesota great Lindsey Kozelsky‘s Class A record in the 50 free and she helped the 400 free relay set a new Class A record. In total, Hanson has won 11 Class A titles between her individual and relay performances, though she won’t be able to contest for more yet as the 2020 state meet was canceled due to the pandemic.

Hanson is an Olympic Trials qualifier in the 50 free, where she cracked 26 seconds in LCM last summer to hit a lifetime best 25.98. At the 2019 Winter Junior Championships – West, Hanson made the 50 free B-final to place 14th overall (23.14).

Mizzou has a strong sprint contingent led by current senior Sarah Thompson, who blasted a school-record 21.53 in the 50 free last season and also went a lifetime best 48.15 last year. Junior Megan Keil (22.0/49.2) and sophomores Amy Feddersen (22.6/48.9) and Alex Moderski (22.7/49.2) are also part of that sprint group, and Feddersen and Moderski should overlap for one season with Hanson.

Incoming in the class of 2025 are Minnesota HS standout Taylor Williams (23.6/50.4) and Indiana’s Colleen Duffy (23.2/52.0) as far as sprinters go.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

