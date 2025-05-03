Regan Smith Takes Over 100 Back World Lead from McKeown with a 57.46 Pro Swim Series Record

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

Regan Smith threw down yet another sub-58 swim in the 100 back on the final night of the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series with her third-fastest swim ever, going 57.46 to blow away the field by well over a second. She takes over the #1 time in the world this year from Kaylee McKeown, with whom she has had multiple close battles with in recent years.

Smith was out fast in 28.02, just eight-hundredths back from her split in her 57.13 personal best and World Record. Katharine Berkoff and Kylie Masse, Olympic Medalists in this event in 2024 and 2021 respectively, were in close attendance at the turn in 28.32 and 28.19. She left the two for dead off the turn and powered home in 29.44 to win by over a second, with the only second 50 under 30.5.

Berkoff and Masse finished in 58.79 and 58.9 respectively, elite times but ones that pale in comparison with Smith’s performance tonight.

Her swim here ranks #7 all-time, and four of the top-10. All four of those have been swum in the past 12 months.

Smith has had a successful meet so far, winning the 200 fly and 200 backstroke on Days 2 and 3, and placing in the top-three in the 50 backstroke and 50 fly. This was her first Pro Swim Series Record of the week, breaking her own mark of 57.64 from Westmont last year.

That 50 fly swim was a new personal best, her first time under 26 seconds and under the WA ‘A’ cut; however she was only the third-fastest American in the heat here, showcasing the depth the US women have.

She swam 2:05.8 and 2:06.3 in the 200 fly and backstroke respectively, well off her best times of 2:03.8 and 2:03.3. That could indicate she is in heavy training at the moment, with the longer events ready to come around near her bests for either Trials or for Singapore.

This marks Smith’s first swim under 58 this year, and is over a second faster than the 58.64 she went at the Westmont Pro Swim Series at the start of March. She was 57.64 in mid-April in 2024 before going on to take back the world record from McKeown in 57.13 at US Olympic Trials and although we cannot make a like-for-like comparison, a similar drop this year would see her in the 56s.