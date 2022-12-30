2022 Swammy Awards: Female Breakout Swimmer Of The Year – Marrit Steenbergen

To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here.

2022 FEMALE BREAKOUT SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: MARRIT STEENBERGEN (NED)

22-year-old Marrit Steenbergen of the Netherlands reintroduced herself to the world this year. The Dutch freestyle ace put up some of the best times of her career since coming onto the elite international racing scene seven years ago at the 2015 European Games.

Steenbergen began her successful 2022 campaign with a critical freestyle anchor on her nation’s mixed medley relay at the Long Course World Championships. In Budapest, Steenbergen unleashed a split of 52.55 to easily check in as the fastest female in the field, helping the Dutch squad secure bronze behind the United States and Australia.

That turned out to be just the appetizer for Steenbergen’s main entree she would serve at the European Championships in Rome. Steenbergen wound up topping the podium in the individual 100 and 200 freestyle events while also snagging silver in the 200 IM.

In terms of relays in Rome, Steenbergen proved clutch in the Netherlands’ gold Euros medal-winning performances in the women’s 4x200m free relay and the 4x100m mixed medley, while also contributing to the nation’s bronze medals in the women’s 4x100m free and 4x100m medley relays.

In long course, Steenbergen reset her best time in all four of her primary events in 2022:

But Steenbergen was far from finished, with the Short Course World Championships yet to conquer.

In Melbourne, she took on the tough double of the 100m free final/100m IM semi-final on the same night and ultimately wound up with a medal in each.

For the 1free, Steenbergen ripped a time of 51.25 for a new personal best and enough for bronze. That result rendered her the Netherlands’ #2 performer of all time, only behind retired Olympic champion Ranomi Kromowidjojo.

She wound up on top of the podium in the 100m IM, claiming gold in a time of 57.53, a new national record.

Over the course of the meet, Steenbergen managed to wrangle up a bronze medal performance in the 200m freestyle while also serving as anchor on the Netherlands’ bronze medal-garnering mixed 4x50m free relay.

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

Lara van Niekerk, RSA: The winner of the 2022 Swammy for African Female of the Year, Lara van Niekerk , won individual medals at the World Championships (50m), Commonwealth Games and Short Course World Championships this year. In Budapest, 19-year-old van Niekerk earned the bronze medal in the 50 breast in a time just off the 29.72 national record she produced in April. At the Commies, van Niekerk improved to take both the 50m breast and 100 breast gold medals. She ended her year by breaking her own African Record in the 50 breast over the course of the Short Course World Championships, ultimately snagging silver in a time of 29.09.

