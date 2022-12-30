Florida Tech Receives Commitment from Sprint Specialist Brieleigh Wescott, 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brieleigh Wescott, Florida High School 4A State Qualifier, has announced her commitment to the Florida Institute of Technology. She is expected to arrive on campus ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Florida Institute of Technology. Thank you to all the coaches, teammates, and friends that have supported me along the way. Lastly, a huge thank you to my family who will always be my number one fans. Go panthers

Wescott moved to Florida from Wisconsin ahead of her senior year. Prior to the move, she only swam three months out of the year. Now, she trains and competes with the Sarasota Sharks year-round while attending Venice High School. She specializes in sprint freestyle events.

Best Times SCY:

50 free- 24.76

100 free- 54.83

200 free- 2:03.71

At the 2022 Florida 4A High School State Championships (big schools), Wescott competed in the 50 yard freestyle. Her time of 25.38 was about a half second off her best time. She placed 23rd overall.

Wescott’s best 50 and 100 freestyle times are from November of 2020, when she was swimming in Wisconsin with Lakeland High School. In the individual 100, she placed 9th in 54.83. Leading off the 200 free relay, she set her still-standing 50 record of 24.76. This time would likely put her on Florida Tech’s B relays.

Florida Tech is an NCAA Division II program that competes in the Sunshine Conference. At the 2022 Championships, the Panthers finished in 7th place out of 7 teams.

In the 50 freestyle, Wescott’s best time would have placed 25th at Conference. Two Panthers finished higher, with current senior Shaelyn Rutta finishing 15th and current sophomore Harper Powell coming in 18th.

Joining Wescott in Melbourne will be Kentucky State finalist Elizabeth Brewer. Brewer is a versatile freestyle and backstroke specialist, who’s times would qualify for the Sunshine Conference’s B finals in several events.

