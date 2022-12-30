SwimSwam Pulse: 56% Pick McKeon’s 49.9 As Top Relay Split of Short Course Worlds

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers which individual relay performance from the Short Course World Championships was the best:

Question: Who had the best relay split at the 2022 World SC Championships?

RESULTS

There was no shortage of standout relay splits at the Short Course World Championships. The event provides plenty of opportunity, with 12 teams events scheduled over the six-day meet, but still, it felt like every time a relay rolled around, at least one swimmer would split under the existing world record in that individual race, if not more.

In fact, of the eight splits included in our latest poll, only one, Kyle Chalmers‘ 200 free leg, wasn’t under the current world record in the event.

Emma McKeon did so three times, but her split of 49.96 on the anchor leg of the Australian women’s 400 free relay was overwhelmingly the top choice as “best split” of the competition.

McKeon’s leg marked the first female split in history under 50 seconds, and nearly three-tenths under the flat start world record of 50.25 set by fellow Aussie Cate Campbell in 2017.

56 percent of votes went McKeon’s way, with her official numbers showing a 0.20 reaction off the blocks and splits of 23.89 on the way out and 26.07 coming home. She went on to win the individual race in 50.77 (0.72/24.41/26.36).

The magnitude of the relay split was punctuated by the fact that the Aussie women broke the world record in the event by more than a second, finishing in a time of 3:25.43.

Trailing McKeon’s 100 free split in the poll was the 100 free leg from Chalmers (17.4%), who anchored the Australian men to an epic comeback in the 400 medley relay, erasing a sizeable deficit to tie with the Americans for gold in world record fashion.

Chalmers’ closed in 44.63, putting him over two-tenths under his 100 free world record of 44.84 while also going over half a second quicker than he did to win the individual race (45.16).

Nic Fink delivered the second-fastest male breaststroke of all-time for the U.S. in the same race, checking in at 54.88 to receive the third-most votes at just under nine percent. Fink was also four-tenths under the flat start world record of 55.28 held by Ilya Shymanovich. Adam Peaty is the only swimmer who has been quicker with a relay exchange at 54.84.

McKeon also went under the world record with her 100 fly split of 53.93 and 50 free leg of 22.62, as did Sweden’s Sara Junevik with a 24.06 women’s 50 fly leg and Nicolo Martinenghi with a 24.83 50 breast leg for the men.

Chalmers’ 1:40.35 split on the 800 free relay was the fastest in history (though nearly a second slower than the world record), but looked less significant than it initially did after Hwang Sunwoo dropped a 1:39.72 to win the individual 200 free at the meet.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks: Who was the best world record performance this year:

