2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
At the 2023 World Championships, the Australian team of Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Brianna Throssell, and Ariarne Titmus combined for a time of 7:37.50 in the women’s 4×200 free relay, breaking their world record from the 2022 Commonwealth Games by nearly two full seconds.
Newly-minted 200 free world record holder O’Callaghan led off, giving Australia a 2.31-second lead over the United States at the 200-meter mark. Katie Ledecky caught up to Jack and Bella Sims touched at the 600-meter mark ahead of Brianna Throssell, but it all didn’t matter because Titmus dropped a 1:52.41 anchor leg to out-split American anchor Alex Shackell by nearly four seconds and help Australia win by 3.88 seconds.
Titmus’s split was the fastest 200 free relay split in history, surpassing her own 1:52.82 split from when Australia last broke the World Record in this relay. She holds the only two sub-1:53 relay splits in history.
All-Time Fastest Splits, Women’s 4×200 Free Relay:
- Ariarne Titmus, Australia — 1:52.41 (2023)
- Ariarne Titmus, Australia — 1:52.82 (2022)
- Federica Pellegrini, Italy — 1:53.45 (2009)
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 1:53.64 (2014)
- Katie Ledecky, United States — 1:53.67 (2022)
Splits Comparison:
|Australia, 2023 World Championships
|Australia, 2022 Commonwealth Games
|Mollie O’Callaghan – 1:53.66
|Madi Wilson – 1:56.27
|Shayna Jack — 1:55.63
|Kiah Melverton – 1:55.40
|Brianna Throssell – 1:55.80
|Mollie O’Callaghan – 1:54.80
|Ariarne Titmus – 1:52.41
|Ariarne Titmus – 1:52.82
|7:37.50
|7:39.29
So far, Australia has been responsible for all four women’s world records that have been broken at this World Championships. In addition to O’Callaghan’s 200 free world record, Titmus took down the 400 free world record on the opening night of the meet. O’Callagha, Jack, Emma McKeon, and Meg Harris also broke the 4×100 free relay world record by over two seconds.
RE: Olympic Relay Qualification.
What I hated about the the only-top-3 qualify for Paris standard was that it risked AUS and USA qualifying for all relays (maybe minus one) and leaving only ONE place for the whole rest of the World…..and that is how it is playing out.
Has anyone else noticed Shayna Jack doing everything in her power to avoid congratulating/shaking hands with competitors after ever race/relay she swims? Noticed it in the 400 relay first night, and she obviously stayed down by the water with Titmus after the 800 today, avoiding hugs with other teams. Just seems strange. Anyone know what the beef is?
look at you creating beef where there is none
Hey, I'm just sayin what I saw, guess I'm the only one seeing it though.
Stop spreading FAKE NEWS.
This is swimming site, not 4chan or FauxNews or Truth Social.
Mods…!
Absurd. She's probably following her coaches advice. She has more swimming to do.
Congratulations ladies!!
Australian women 800m free relay: 7:37.50
Sam Short 800m free: 7:37.76
Would be a fun one to watch head-to-head, they should set that race up in a practice some time.
Titmus split was a crime against humanity
MOC
4×100 free WR
200 free WR
4×200 free WR
Female Swimmer of the meet?
She had the best medal tally and broke a WR last year at worlds but was not given swimmer of the meet lol. Something tells me Yanyan won’t be giving it to Huske again this year.
But also depends on how she goes in the 100 I think.
Mollie has 1 individual WR, 2 relay WRs, 1 individual gold and 2 relay gold.
Titmus has 1 individual WR, 1 relay WR, 1 individual gold, 1 relay gold and 1 relay silver. If Titmus were to win the 800 and Mollie were to lose the 100 that would complicate things.
Titmus has an individual silver rather than a relay silver.
Oh sorry yes that’s what I meant
MOC is quite underrated in Swimswam.
She was #57 most promising female swimmer of 2022.
And #8 most promising female swimmer of 2023 (behind Maggie Macneill and Regan Smith, and just ahead of Huske)
Lol I gave it Ledecky last year—she had three individual golds and nobody else did. But yes, a lot of MOC’s “swimmer of the meet” status depends on how the 100 free shakes out and how others perform in their events later on.
Yeah if she were to win the 800 that would be the biggest upset of all time in world championship and I can’t find any scenario she would win it with Ledecky form in long distance right now.
What if McKeown wins with WR in the 200back plus relay medal…. Not impossible
True
MOC certainly gets breakthrough swimmer of the meet, her drops were amazing. But McKeown has already won two individuals, and has the 200 back to go, where she has to be rated the current favorite. Plus the case can be made that her DQ in the 200 IM was unfair. Ledecky could well end up with two individual golds in addition to her individual silver in the 400. Meilutyte could get two individual golds, and it’s not inconceivable that Douglas could win a second individual gold. Speaking as an American, relay golds are probably a little overrated when it comes to measuring individual greatness. (Jenny Thompson was a great swimmer, but not better than Kristina Egerszegi or Dawn Fraser.) So….picture’s… Read more »
Technically Mollie’s lead off is a faster split than Ledecky’s fly start and should be used in 5th place
Nah those lists always only included actual flying starts because leadoffs are counted as official individual times while splits are not
What a machine Australia is now USA got no answer