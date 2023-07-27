2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

At the 2023 World Championships, the Australian team of Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Brianna Throssell, and Ariarne Titmus combined for a time of 7:37.50 in the women’s 4×200 free relay, breaking their world record from the 2022 Commonwealth Games by nearly two full seconds.

Newly-minted 200 free world record holder O’Callaghan led off, giving Australia a 2.31-second lead over the United States at the 200-meter mark. Katie Ledecky caught up to Jack and Bella Sims touched at the 600-meter mark ahead of Brianna Throssell, but it all didn’t matter because Titmus dropped a 1:52.41 anchor leg to out-split American anchor Alex Shackell by nearly four seconds and help Australia win by 3.88 seconds.

Titmus’s split was the fastest 200 free relay split in history, surpassing her own 1:52.82 split from when Australia last broke the World Record in this relay. She holds the only two sub-1:53 relay splits in history.

All-Time Fastest Splits, Women’s 4×200 Free Relay:

Ariarne Titmus, Australia — 1:52.41 (2023) Ariarne Titmus, Australia — 1:52.82 (2022) Federica Pellegrini, Italy — 1:53.45 (2009) Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 1:53.64 (2014) Katie Ledecky, United States — 1:53.67 (2022)

Splits Comparison:

So far, Australia has been responsible for all four women’s world records that have been broken at this World Championships. In addition to O’Callaghan’s 200 free world record, Titmus took down the 400 free world record on the opening night of the meet. O’Callagha, Jack, Emma McKeon, and Meg Harris also broke the 4×100 free relay world record by over two seconds.