Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Australia Breaks 4×200 Free Relay World Record, Titmus Clocks Fastest Split Ever

Comments: 22

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

At the 2023 World Championships, the Australian team of Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Brianna Throssell, and Ariarne Titmus combined for a time of 7:37.50 in the women’s 4×200 free relay, breaking their world record from the 2022 Commonwealth Games by nearly two full seconds.

Newly-minted 200 free world record holder O’Callaghan led off, giving Australia a 2.31-second lead over the United States at the 200-meter mark. Katie Ledecky caught up to Jack and Bella Sims touched at the 600-meter mark ahead of Brianna Throssell, but it all didn’t matter because Titmus dropped a 1:52.41 anchor leg to out-split American anchor Alex Shackell by nearly four seconds and help Australia win by 3.88 seconds.

Titmus’s split was the fastest 200 free relay split in history, surpassing her own 1:52.82 split from when Australia last broke the World Record in this relay. She holds the only two sub-1:53 relay splits in history.

All-Time Fastest Splits, Women’s 4×200 Free Relay:

  1. Ariarne Titmus, Australia — 1:52.41 (2023)
  2. Ariarne Titmus, Australia — 1:52.82 (2022)
  3. Federica Pellegrini, Italy — 1:53.45 (2009)
  4. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 1:53.64 (2014)
  5. Katie Ledecky, United States — 1:53.67 (2022)

Splits Comparison:

Australia, 2023 World Championships Australia, 2022 Commonwealth Games
Mollie O’Callaghan – 1:53.66 Madi Wilson – 1:56.27
Shayna Jack — 1:55.63 Kiah Melverton – 1:55.40
Brianna Throssell – 1:55.80 Mollie O’Callaghan – 1:54.80
Ariarne Titmus – 1:52.41 Ariarne Titmus – 1:52.82
7:37.50 7:39.29

So far, Australia has been responsible for all four women’s world records that have been broken at this World Championships. In addition to O’Callaghan’s 200 free world record, Titmus took down the 400 free world record on the opening night of the meet. O’Callagha, Jack, Emma McKeon, and Meg Harris also broke the 4×100 free relay world record by over two seconds.

In This Story

22
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

22 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Torchbearer
1 second ago

RE: Olympic Relay Qualification.

What I hated about the the only-top-3 qualify for Paris standard was that it risked AUS and USA qualifying for all relays (maybe minus one) and leaving only ONE place for the whole rest of the World…..and that is how it is playing out.

0
0
Reply
Faulty Touch Pad
52 minutes ago

Has anyone else noticed Shayna Jack doing everything in her power to avoid congratulating/shaking hands with competitors after ever race/relay she swims? Noticed it in the 400 relay first night, and she obviously stayed down by the water with Titmus after the 800 today, avoiding hugs with other teams. Just seems strange. Anyone know what the beef is?

Last edited 42 minutes ago by Faulty Touch Pad
3
-19
Reply
Madge
Reply to  Faulty Touch Pad
38 minutes ago

look at you creating beef where there is none

9
-1
Reply
Faulty Touch Pad
Reply to  Madge
11 minutes ago

Hey, I’m just sayin what I saw, guess I’m the only one seeing it though.

0
-1
Reply
Fukuoka Gold
Reply to  Faulty Touch Pad
37 minutes ago

Stop spreading FAKE NEWS.

This is swimming site, not 4chan or FauxNews or Truth Social.

Mods…!

6
-3
Reply
Jeepers
Reply to  Faulty Touch Pad
9 minutes ago

Absurd. She’s probably following her coaches advice. She has more swimming to do.

0
0
Reply
Tracy Kosinski
58 minutes ago

Congratulations ladies!!
🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺

6
-1
Reply
OldManSwims
59 minutes ago

Australian women 800m free relay: 7:37.50
Sam Short 800m free: 7:37.76

Would be a fun one to watch head-to-head, they should set that race up in a practice some time.

29
0
Reply
David S
1 hour ago

Titmus split was a crime against humanity

12
0
Reply
Fukuoka Gold
1 hour ago

MOC

4×100 free WR

200 free WR

4×200 free WR

Female Swimmer of the meet?

23
-2
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Fukuoka Gold
1 hour ago

She had the best medal tally and broke a WR last year at worlds but was not given swimmer of the meet lol. Something tells me Yanyan won’t be giving it to Huske again this year.

But also depends on how she goes in the 100 I think.

Mollie has 1 individual WR, 2 relay WRs, 1 individual gold and 2 relay gold.

Titmus has 1 individual WR, 1 relay WR, 1 individual gold, 1 relay gold and 1 relay silver. If Titmus were to win the 800 and Mollie were to lose the 100 that would complicate things.

9
0
Reply
Miss M
Reply to  Sub13
1 hour ago

Titmus has an individual silver rather than a relay silver.

6
0
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Miss M
55 minutes ago

Oh sorry yes that’s what I meant

1
0
Reply
Fukuoka Gold
Reply to  Sub13
1 hour ago

MOC is quite underrated in Swimswam.

She was #57 most promising female swimmer of 2022.

And #8 most promising female swimmer of 2023 (behind Maggie Macneill and Regan Smith, and just ahead of Huske)

10
-1
Reply
Yanyan Li
Author
Reply to  Sub13
44 minutes ago

Lol I gave it Ledecky last year—she had three individual golds and nobody else did. But yes, a lot of MOC’s “swimmer of the meet” status depends on how the 100 free shakes out and how others perform in their events later on.

Last edited 40 minutes ago by Yanyan Li
2
0
Reply
Lisa
Reply to  Sub13
38 minutes ago

Yeah if she were to win the 800 that would be the biggest upset of all time in world championship and I can’t find any scenario she would win it with Ledecky form in long distance right now.

2
0
Reply
Torchbearer
Reply to  Fukuoka Gold
1 hour ago

What if McKeown wins with WR in the 200back plus relay medal…. Not impossible

Last edited 54 minutes ago by Torchbearer
4
0
Reply
Fukuoka Gold
Reply to  Torchbearer
50 minutes ago

True

0
0
Reply
Honest Observer
Reply to  Fukuoka Gold
1 minute ago

MOC certainly gets breakthrough swimmer of the meet, her drops were amazing. But McKeown has already won two individuals, and has the 200 back to go, where she has to be rated the current favorite. Plus the case can be made that her DQ in the 200 IM was unfair. Ledecky could well end up with two individual golds in addition to her individual silver in the 400. Meilutyte could get two individual golds, and it’s not inconceivable that Douglas could win a second individual gold. Speaking as an American, relay golds are probably a little overrated when it comes to measuring individual greatness. (Jenny Thompson was a great swimmer, but not better than Kristina Egerszegi or Dawn Fraser.) So….picture’s… Read more »

0
0
Reply
Andy
1 hour ago

Technically Mollie’s lead off is a faster split than Ledecky’s fly start and should be used in 5th place

Last edited 1 hour ago by Andy
3
-6
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  Andy
1 hour ago

Nah those lists always only included actual flying starts because leadoffs are counted as official individual times while splits are not

10
-2
Reply
kevin
1 hour ago

What a machine Australia is now USA got no answer

8
-5
Reply

About Yanyan Li

Yanyan Li

Although Yanyan wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming by being her high school swim team's manager for four years. She eventually ventured into the realm of writing and joined SwimSwam in January 2022, where she hopes to contribute to and learn more about …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!