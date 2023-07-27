Kyle Chalmers Wins 100 FR to ‘Complete the Set’; David Popovici ‘Going to Be Just Fine’

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Heading into this year’s World Championships, there was only one major gold medal missing from Kyle Chalmers‘ career résumé in the 100-meter freestyle.

The 25-year-old Aussie sprint star had won his signature event at the Olympics (2016), Short Course World Championships (2022), Commonwealth Games (2022), Pan Pacific Championships (2018), and World Junior Championships (2015), but never before at long course Worlds — until Thursday night.

Chalmers earned his first individual world title in a long course pool with a time of 47.15, just off his personal-best 47.08 that took silver behind Caeleb Dressel (46.96) at the 2019 World Championships. After only swimming relays last year, Chalmers topped the 100 free podium this year ahead of 20-year-old American Jack Alexy (47.31) and 24-year-old Frenchman Maxime Grousset (47.42), with world record holder David Popovici (47.83) placing 6th after also missing a medal in the 200 free (4th place in 1:44.90).

“It was the last medal to complete the set in my swimming career, so to be able to do that tonight in such a stacked field, it was very special,” Chalmers said after the victory. “It’s one that I’ve been desperate to do for quite some time and I did have doubt in my mind at times that I wouldn’t be able to achieve that. There’s always a lot of pressure and expectation on me to perform and to win gold so that’s a moment that I’ll cherish for a very long time.

“It’s a moment that I trained for six days a week, 50 weeks of the year, is that exact feeling that I’m feeling right now is standing on the top of the podium singing my national anthem proudly and having a gold medal around my neck,” Chalmers added.

Seven years after his Olympic breakout in Rio at age 18, Chalmers said this win was more meaningful for him because of the sacrifice it required.

“I’ve had to work so much harder for that moment tonight. (In) 2016, I was an 18-year old-kid and to be honest, I didn’t really know probably what I had achieved in that moment,” Chalmers said. “It was just another stepping stone in that period that I was in. I’ve had to work so hard for seven years, sacrifice so much, go through heart surgery, shoulder surgeries, some pretty bad mental health times throughout this last little period, so I know how much it means to me, my family, my friends.”

Chalmers’ winning time marks the fastest in the world this season ahead of China’s Pan Zhanle (47.22), who missed the podium by just .01 seconds with his fourth-place finish in 47.43.

“There were times where I thought that I’d never get back to swimming fast. I wasn’t overly fast for probably two years after Rio,” he continued. “For me to stand up as a 25-year-old, the oldest guy in that race tonight, to stand on top of the podium finally in a world championship final is so special. It’s a moment that I’ve envisioned for quite some time.

“I train to win,” Chalmers added. “I don’t train just to make up the numbers. I want to win the race every time. I’m a competitive beast so for me, I’m very happy with that.”

Alexy became the second-fastest American ever behind Dressel with his runner-up finish, which marked a bounce-back performance after he botched his semifinal start and barely qualified for finals in 8th place.

“I’m pretty happy to come back after that semifinal swim getting messed up at the start,” said Alexy, a 6-foot-7 rising junior at Cal. “I knew I could have just a little chance of medaling or even winning that event. I’m very happy that I did and made myself proud and very happy.

Meanwhile, Popovici told reporters he’s “going to be just fine” moving forward if he can be more consistent with his training. He referenced “a lot of ups and down this year,” which may have included his training getting interrupted by the Baccalaureate exam in May.

“As soon as I touched the wall in the 200, this thought flashed in my head, which was ‘I need to train better,’” Popovici said. “I need to train more and most importantly, I need to be more consistent because, that’s the glue that holds it all together. Fortunately for me, what hasn’t gone perfectly here is trainable so as long as I take care of my training, be more consistent than I’ve been this year, which had a lot of ups and downs, I’m going to be just fine.”