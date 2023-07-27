Jack Alexy Swims 47.31 100 Free, Is Second-Fastest American Ever Behind Caeleb Dressel

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The future of American men’s sprint freestyle is bright.

In the finals of the men’s 100 free at the 2023 World Championships, first-time Worlds qualifier Jack Alexy dropped a big-time swim, clocking a time of 47.31 to win a silver medal. He was in the lead for the majority of his race and ended up finishing just 0.16 seconds behind champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia.

Alexy is now the second-fastest American 100 freestyler ever, passing Dave Walters and only lagging behind Caeleb Dressel. He is also the 13th-fastest performer of all-time in the event.

All-Time Top U.S. Performers, Men’s 100-Meter Freestyle:

Caeleb Dressel — 46.96 (2019) Jack Alexy — 47.31 (2023) Ryan Held — 47.39 (2019) Michael Phelps — 47.51 (2008) Nathan Adrian — 47.52 (2012)

Alexy’s silver medal win was a bounce-back for him. After setting a best time of 47.68 in prelims, he botched his start in the semi-finals and swam a time of 48.06 to barely qualify for finals in eighth. Then, in finals, he stepped up big time to clock another best time and win a medal.

Compared to his prelims and semi-finals swim, Alexy was faster on both his first and second 100. Taking his race out super fast put him at a great advantage, as he flipped 0.19 seconds ahead of anyone else in his race. But he was also able to close strong, posting the fifth-fastest last 50 in the field.

Splits Comparison:

Coming into 2023, Alexy’s best time was a 48.69 from the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials. He dropped down to a 47.75 at U.S. Nationals this year, and then continued to improve at Worlds. In addition, he also outperformed his split on the men’s 4×100 free relay, which was a 47.56.