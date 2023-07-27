Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov Crushes World Record in 50 Backstroke (23.55)

2023 SWIMMING CUP OF RUSSIA

Tuesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 30, 2023

Kazan, Russia

LCM (50 meters)

Kliment Kolesnikov is barred from competing at this week’s World Championships due to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, but the 23-year-old backstroke specialist still sent a message on Thursday by clocking a new world record in the men’s 50-meter backstroke during the semifinals of the 2023 Swimming Cup of Russia in Kazan.

Kolesnikov touched the wall in 23.55, taking .16 seconds off the previous global standard of 23.71 that 22-year-old American Hunter Armstrong posted last April. Kolesnikov’s previous-best 23.80 from the 2021 European Championships was the world record before Armstrong, having first broken the mark with a 24.00 in 2018. He’s the first man under 24 seconds this season, overtaking Justin Ress‘ 24.10 as the top time in the world this season.

Kolesnikov now owns the 50 back world records in both long course and short course after breaking the SCM standard last November with a 22.11 at the Russian Championships in Kazan. He’s one of just five men to currently hold multiple individual world records.

Kolesnikov’s semifinal swim came on the heels of a 51.82 100 back on Wednesday, which was the second-fastest swim in history behind only Thomas Ceccon (51.60). It was also four-tenths of a second quicker than what Ryan Murphy went to win gold at the World Championships on Tuesday. The men’s 50 back is slated for Saturday.

With one year remaining until the Paris 2024 Olympics, the IOC has declined to offer Russia and Belarus formal invitations without making a final decision on allowing their athletes to compete as neutrals.