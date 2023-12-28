2023 Swammy Awards: High School Teams of the Year: Carmel (IN) Girls and Keller (TX) Boys

See all of our 2023 Swammy Awards here.

2023 HIGH SCHOOL TEAMS OF THE YEAR: CARMEL (IN) GIRLS / KELLER (TX) BOYS

The Carmel High School girls extended their historic winning streak to 37 Indiana state titles in a row while a new boys powerhouse emerged out of Texas this year.

Let’s start with the Carmel girls: They won 10 events and scored 498 at the Indiana High School State Championships in February, both of which marked meet records. Top 2025 recruit Alex Shackell set state records in the 50-yard freestyle (21.93) and 100 butterfly (50.89) while contributing to national high school records in the 200 medley relay (1:36.98) and 200 free relay (1:30.23) along with Molly Sweeney and Meghan Christman.

Sweeney swept the 200 free and 500 free, the latter in another state record of 4:42.81, to become the first freshman in a decade to win multiple individual events. Berit Berglund won her fourth 100 back title in a row — just the 12th swimmer in meet history to go 4-for-4 in an event — before joining the University of Texas roster this fall.

Carmel’s 37 consecutive state titles in girls swimming represents a national record for longest streak in any sport. The squad was awarded USA Today’s “Team of the Year” this summer for its incredible run of dominance.

Now to the new kid on the block: the Keller boys.

After finishing 15th at last year’s Texas 6A State Championships, Keller won its first-ever title thanks in large part to the arrival of sophomore Maximus Williamson, who led Southlake Carroll to the 2022 crown as a freshman. Williamson, a University of Virginia commit, came within a second of the oldest national high school record on the books in the 200 IM (1:42.17) while adding another individual victory in the 100 back (47.24).

Fellow U.S. National Junior Team member Cooper Lucas joined Williamson with multiple individual wins in the 200 free (1:35.34) and 500 free (4:19.40). He also led Keller to its first-ever relay title in the 200 free (1:21.93) with a 20.16 split along with River Paulk (20.50 leadoff), Jacob Fabian (20.81 split), and Riccardo Osio (20.46 split). The squad closed out the meet with another relay title in the 400 free relay (2:58.91) courtesy of Williamson (42.75 leadoff), Lucas (44.26 split), Maxwell Stanislaus (46.26), and Collin Quickstad (45.64).

The future is bright for Keller as only one of the eight swimmers who contributed to the program’s winning relays last season graduated.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

PREVIOUS WINNERS: