Carmel Girls Extend Their National Record For Longest Consecutive State Titles Streak

INDIANA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING & DIVING STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

TOP 10 FINAL SCORES

Carmel – 498 Fishers – 233 Penn – 156 Hamilton Southeastern – 148 Zionsville – 141 Concord – 129.5 Wawasee – 121 Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 115 Center Grove – 91 Castle – 73.5

The Carmel High School girls’ won their 37th consecutive Indiana State Championship on Saturday, beating Fishers by 265 points. The win extends their national record for longest consecutive high school state titles streak in any sport.

Carmel’s 498 points is the most that ever scored at this meet, beating out the 2021 team that scored 479 points. In addition, the 265-point margin of victory is the second biggest gap in meet history, behind the team’s 279-point win in 2021, also over Fishers.

The win was a full team effort, as the Greyhounds lost only two events: 1-meter diving, won by CGRV’s Mia Prusiecki (478.40 points) and the 100 freestyle, won by Penn’s Lily Christianson (48.59). With their ten wins, according to the IHSAA, they broke their own record for most state title’s won in a single meet. The previous record was nine, which both the 2015 and 2016 teams earned.

Highlighting the meet were the two national high school records in the 200 medley relay (1:36.98) and 200 freestyle relay (1:30.23). Molly Sweeney, Alex Shackell, and Meghan Christman factored on both the record-setting relays, with Shackell throwing down sizzling splits of 23.21 in the 50 fly and 21.79 in the 50 freestyle.

Shackell also set Indiana state records in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, lowering the records that she set in prelims the day before. In the 50 freestyle, she swam 21.93, bringing the record under 22 seconds for the first time. In the 100 fly, she swam a lifetime best 50.89 that in addition to being a state record, improved her position as #2 all-time in the girls’ 15-16 age group.

Two other Carmel swimmers also won two individual events: Sweeney and Lynsey Bowen. Bowen won both the 200 and 500 freestyle, the later in another state record time of 4:42.81. With her two wins in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, Sweeney became just the 10th freshman in state history to win two individual events. She’s the first in 10 years to achieve the feat, with the last swimmer being Claire Adams in 2013.

Berit Berglund also wrote her name into the Indiana state record book. She collected her fourth consecutive title in the 100 backstroke and became the 12th swimmer in meet history to go four-for-four in an event. She won three total events on the day: the 100 backstroke, the 200 medley relay, and 400 freestyle relay. That gives her 12 total career victories, tying her with Kelly Pash for fourth on the state’s list of most titles by an individual.

Carmel rounded out the meet with a win in the 400 freestyle relay to complete a sweep of the three relays. It’s the 17th time they’ve achieved that feat. Only one other school in state history, the 2007 Hamilton Southeastern team, has done that and Carmel still won the title that year.