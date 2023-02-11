2023 Indiana High School Girls’ State Swimming & Diving Championship: LIVE RECAP

Indiana Girls High School Swimming & Diving State Championships

February 10-11, 2023 Friday, February 10th: Prelims Saturday, February 11th: Finals (Swimming begins at 1 Eastern)

IU Natatorium – Indianapolis, IN

25 Yards (SCY)

The 2022 Indiana High School Girls’ Swimming & Diving Championship finals are ready to roll, and after breaking 5 Indiana High School Records in prelims, the girls from Carmel High School seemed destined to win their record-setting 37th consecutive Indiana State Championship.

Last year’s team saw Carmel set 9 State Records; this year, joined by freshman Molly Sweeney alongside a strong returning cast (most of whom will be back again next year), the Greyhounds have National records on the books.

Remember that in prelims, they didn’t swim some of their stars on the maximum three relays. That means, for example, that they have Alex Shackell‘s 47.4 in the 100 free to use on the closing 400 free relay. So even if they weren’t too close to some records in prelims, they have the weapons to quickly close those gaps in finals.

Carmel took the top seed in every event but one in prelims, and watch out for a big 50 free showdown between Shackell and the defending event champion Lily Christianson, who set a State Record to win last year in 22.14.

Some historical numbers to take note of:

The largest margin of victory was 2021, when Carmel won by 279 points ahead of Fishers.

Carmel has the two highest point totals in state championship history in the last two years: 479. in 2021 and 261 in 2022.

Chris Plumb is chasing his 17th straight title as Carmel coach.

Carmel holds the records for most championships won in a year, with 9 in both 2015 and 2016. Those teams also tied with the 1979 Ben Davis High School team for the most individual championships in a year, at 6.

Carmel has swept the state championship relays 16 times. Only one other school, the 2007 Hamilton Southeastern team, has done that (and Carmel still won the meet).

2014 and 2015 each saw 15 State Records set between prelims and finals, combined. Carmel in those years broke 6 records in finals.

Molly Sweeney is looking to become the 10th freshman in state history to win two individual events. The last to do so was Claire Adams in 2013.

Berit Berglund could become the 12th swimmer to go four-for-four in an event at the state meet if she wins the 100 back. If she wins four event titles on Saturday, she would have 13 total career titles – ranking her behind only Claire Adams, Veronica Burchill, and Emily Ayers in state history.

200 Medley Relay – Finals

Indiana State Record: Carmel, 1:38.51, 2023 (prelims)

National Public School Record: Fossil Ridge HS (Colorado), 1:38.13, 2018

National Overall HS Record: Fossil Ridge HS (Colorado), 1:38.13, 2018

2022 Champion: Carmel – 1:38.55

200 Free – Finals

Indiana State Record: Kristina Paegle, Bloomington South, 1:45.02, 2022

National Public School Record: Dagny Knutson, Minot High School (North Dakota), 1:42.81 (2008)

National Overall HS Record: Katie Ledecky, Stone Ridge School (Maryland), 1:41.55 (2015)

2022 Champion: Kristina Paegle, Senior, Bloomington South – 1:45.19

200 IM – Finals

Indiana State Record: Molly Sweeney, Carmel, 1:55.88, 2023 (prelims)

National Public School Record: Torri Huske, Yorktown High School (Virginia), 1:53.73 (2021)

National Overall HS Record: Torri Huske, Yorktown High School (Virginia), 1:53.73 (2021)

2022 Champion: Devon Kitchel, Senior, Zionsville – 1:57.82

50 Free – Finals

Indiana State Record: Alex Shackell, Carmel, 22.05, 2023 (prelims)

National Public School Record: Abbey Weitzeil, Saugus High School (California), 21.64 (2015)

National Overall HS Record: Gretchen Walsh, Harpeth High School (Tennessee), 21.59 (2020)

2022 Champion: Lily Christianson, Sophomore, Penn – 22.14

1-Meter Diving – Finals

Indiana State Record: Brooke Schultz, Hamilton Heights, 563.65, 2015

2022 Champion: Mia Prusiecki, Sophomore, Center Grove – 524.00

100 Fly – Finals

Indiana State Record: Alex Shackell, Carmel, 51.16, 2023 (prelims)

National Public School Record: Torri Huske, Yorktown High School (Virginia), 49.95 (2021)

National Overall HS Record: Torri Huske, Yorktown High School (Virginia), 49.95 (2021)

2022 Champion: Alex Shackell, Freshman, Carmel – 51.71

100 Free – Finals

Indiana State Record: Kristina Paegle, Bloomington South High School, 48.00, 2023 (prelims)

National Public School Record: Abbey Weitzeil, Saugus HIgh School (California), 47.09 (2015)

National Overall HS Record: Gretchen Walsh, Harpeth High School (Tennessee), 46.98 (2020)

2022 Champion: Kristina Paegle, Senior, Bloomington South – 48.29

500 Free – Finals

Indiana State Record: Lynsey Bowen, Carmel High School, 4:43.42, 2023 (prelims)

National Public School Record: Dagny Knutson, Minot High School (North Dakota), 4:34.78 (2008)

National Overall HS Record: Katie Ledecky, Stone Ridge School (Maryland), 4:26.58 (2015)

2022 Champion: Lynsey Bowen, Freshman, Carmel – 4:49.13

200 Free Relay – Finals

Indiana State Record: Carmel, 1:30.72, 2015

National Public School Record: Carmel (Indiana), 1:30.72, 2015

National Overall HS Record: Carmel (Indiana), 1:30.72, 2015

2022 Champion: Carmel – 1:32.28

100 Back – Finals

Indiana State Record: Berit Berglund, Carmel, 51.50, 2022

National Public School Record: Maggie Wanezek, Brookfield East High School (Wisconsin), 51.09 (2022)

National Overall HS Record: Phoebe Bacon, Stone Ridge School (Maryland), 50.89 (2020)

2022 Champion: Berit Berglund, Junior, Carmel – 51.50

100 Breast – Finals

Indiana State Record: Emily Weiss, Yorktown, 58.40, 2018

National Public School Record: Kaitlyn Dobler, Aloha High School (Oregon), 58.35 (2020)

National Overall HS Record: Kaitlyn Dobler, Aloha High School (Oregon), 58.35 (2020)

2022 Champion: Devon Kitchel, Zionsville, Senior – 1:01.18

400 Free Relay – Finals