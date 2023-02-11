Carmel Girls Break 2nd National High School Record of the Day in 200 Free Relay

INDIANA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING & DIVING STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Carmel girls broke their second national high school record of the day in the 200 free relay at Saturday’s Indiana State Championships.

The quartet of Molly Sweeney (23.00), Grace Dougherty (22.81), Meghan Christman (22.63), and Alex Shackell (21.79) reached the wall in 1:30.23, lowering Carmel’s own national high school record of 1:30.72 from 2015.

Carmel tweaked its relay lineup from Friday’s prelims (1:33.48), adding Sweeney as the leadoff and Shackell as the anchor. Sweeney shaved nearly half a second off her previous best from last March with her 23.00 to kick off the relay, while Shackell’s 21.79 split was the fastest in the field, just ahead of Penn anchor Lilian Christianson (21.87).

It was the second national high school record of the day for Sweeney, Christman and Shackell, who set the 200 medley relay mark to open Saturday’s finals session. Shackell, only a sophomore, also took down individual state records in the 50 free (21.93) and 100 fly (50.89).

Splits Comparison, Carmel’s National High School Records

Carmel, 2022 Carmel, 2015 50 free Molly Sweeney, 23.00 Veronica Burchill, 22.29 50 free Grace Dougherty, 22.81 Claire Adams, 22.53 50 free Meghan Christman, 22.63 Kendall Smith, 22.77 50 free Alex Shackell, 21.79 Trude Rothrock, 23.13 200 free relay total 1:30.23 1:30.72

The Carmel girls are aiming to extend their impressive streak of dominance at the state meet this weekend, having captured the team title every year since 1987.

