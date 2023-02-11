Louisiana High School Swim Coach Placed on Leave After Profanity-Laced Tirade

A Louisiana high school math teacher and swim coach has been put on leave after a social media post emerged of a profanity-laced tirade directed toward a group of students in a classroom.

Mike Diffie, the head swim coach at Captain Shreve High School

The initial video was posted on Facebook, with more video posted on TikTok by a user named Sherls (here, with multiple trigger warnings), with multiple parents posting on social media that they were later told by their children that this kind of speech was a regular occurrence for Diffie.

Among the messages that were concerning for school officials was the following:

“If you’re fat, who’s fault is that? Yours. And I’ll say that straight up.” “Ain’t nobody forcing s*** down your throat.” “Everybody wants to be body positive. Let’s celebrate fat people. Why? They’re gonna’ f****** die because they’re fat.”

He continued to say that “genetics” are not an excuse for being overweight:

“I do marathons. All my parents are fat. My parents are fat and so is my brother. That’s not genetics, that’s a f****** excuse,” he said.

Caddo Parish Public Schools released a statement on the video, saying:

“Immediate action was taken by the district once we became aware of the video. We take these matters seriously and started an investigation. The person involved in this incident has since been placed on administrative leave.”

According to his Twitter profile, Diffie also works as a strength & conditioning coach at the David Toms Golf Academy, and also works as a baseball and basketball coach at the school.

According to his bio on the school’s athletics website, he played high school basketball, baseball, and soccer. He was a member of the cross country team at the University of Arkansas Monticello in 2010 and was an all-conference shortstop on the baseball team. He then transferred to LSU-Shreveport, where he was an all-conference 2nd baseman.

After finishing his college career, he spent a couple of seasons playing professional independent-league baseball before moving into coaching.

The 2022-2023 season is his 2nd year at Captain Shreve. The school’s boys’ team won a district title in 2021; that same year, senior swimmer Lilly Tichenor was named the MVP of the Division I High School State Championship meet.

At the 2022 championship meet, the Captain Shreve girls finished 8th in Division I and the boys finished 14th. Division I includes the state’s largest high schools.