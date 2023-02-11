Carmel Girls Destroy National HS Record in 200 Medley Relay By Over A Second

INDIANA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING & DIVING STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 10-11, 2023
- Friday, February 10th: Prelims
- Saturday, February 11th: Finals (Swimming begins at 1 p.m. EST)
- IU Natatorium – Indianapolis, IN
- 25 Yards (SCY)
- Meet Program
- State Record book
- Live Results
- Live Recap
After taking down their own Indiana state record in Friday’s prelims, the Carmel girls demolished the national high school record in the 200 medley relay by more than a second during Saturday’s finals at the 2023 Indiana High School Girls Swimming & Diving Championships.
Berit Berglund (24.36), Molly Sweeney (27.46), Alex Shackell (23.21), and Meghan Christman (22.42) combined for a total time of 1:36.98, lowering the previous mark of 1:38.13 set by Fossil Ridge in 2018. Following a slight tweak to Carmel’s relay lineup, the squad dropped more than a second and a half off its day-old state record from Friday’s prelims.
Berglund and Sweeney were just a blink slower than Friday’s prelims as Carmel’s time drop came courtesy of the relay’s back half. Shackell shaved nearly half a second off her butterfly split of 23.23 from Friday. Then senior Meghan Christman, who replaced freshman Lucy Enoch on the anchor leg during the final, threw down a 22.42, more than a second faster than Enoch’s 23.59 from Friday.
200 Medley Relay Splits Comparison, National High School Records
|Carmel, 2022
|Fossil Ridge, 2018
|50 back
|Berit Berglund, 24.36
|Bayley Stewart, 25.40
|50 breast
|Molly Sweeney, 27.46
|Zoe Bartel, 27.43
|50 fly
|Alex Shackell, 22.74
|Coleen Gillilan, 23.43
|50 free
|Meghan Christman, 22.42
|Kylee Alons, 21.87
|200 medley relay total
|1:36.98
|1:38.13
The Carmel girls are aiming to extend their impressive streak of dominance at the state meet this weekend, having captured the team title every year since 1987.
200 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS
Indiana State Record: Carmel, 1:38.51, 2023 (prelims) National Public School Record: Fossil Ridge HS (Colorado), 1:38.13, 2018 National Overall HS Record: Fossil Ridge HS (Colorado), 1:38.13, 2018
- 2022 Champion: Carmel – 1:38.55
Top 3:
- Carmel ‘A’ – 1:36.98 (National HS Record)
- Penn ‘A’ – 1:41.91
- Fishers ‘A’ – 1:42.83