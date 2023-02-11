Carmel Girls Destroy National HS Record in 200 Medley Relay By Over A Second

INDIANA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING & DIVING STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

After taking down their own Indiana state record in Friday’s prelims, the Carmel girls demolished the national high school record in the 200 medley relay by more than a second during Saturday’s finals at the 2023 Indiana High School Girls Swimming & Diving Championships.

Berit Berglund (24.36), Molly Sweeney (27.46), Alex Shackell (23.21), and Meghan Christman (22.42) combined for a total time of 1:36.98, lowering the previous mark of 1:38.13 set by Fossil Ridge in 2018. Following a slight tweak to Carmel’s relay lineup, the squad dropped more than a second and a half off its day-old state record from Friday’s prelims.

Berglund and Sweeney were just a blink slower than Friday’s prelims as Carmel’s time drop came courtesy of the relay’s back half. Shackell shaved nearly half a second off her butterfly split of 23.23 from Friday. Then senior Meghan Christman, who replaced freshman Lucy Enoch on the anchor leg during the final, threw down a 22.42, more than a second faster than Enoch’s 23.59 from Friday.

200 Medley Relay Splits Comparison, National High School Records

Carmel, 2022 Fossil Ridge, 2018 50 back Berit Berglund, 24.36 Bayley Stewart, 25.40 50 breast Molly Sweeney, 27.46 Zoe Bartel, 27.43 50 fly Alex Shackell, 22.74 Coleen Gillilan, 23.43 50 free Meghan Christman, 22.42 Kylee Alons, 21.87 200 medley relay total 1:36.98 1:38.13

The Carmel girls are aiming to extend their impressive streak of dominance at the state meet this weekend, having captured the team title every year since 1987.

200 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

Indiana State Record: Carmel, 1:38.51, 2023 (prelims)

National Public School Record: Fossil Ridge HS (Colorado), 1:38.13, 2018

National Overall HS Record: Fossil Ridge HS (Colorado), 1:38.13, 2018

2022 Champion: Carmel – 1:38.55

Top 3: