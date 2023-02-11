Carmel Girls Break 5 State Records During Prelims of Indiana High School State Champs

2023 Indiana Girls’ High School State Championship

February 10-11, 2023 Friday, February 10th: Prelims Saturday, February 11th: Finals

IU Natatorium – Indianapolis, IN

25 Yards (SCY)

The Carmel girls–who have won this meet ever year since 1987–showed up at the Indiana Girls’ High School State Championship ready to race. In the Friday night prelims session, they broke five state records: four individual and one relay.

They got started in the 200 medley relay, the first event of the meet. Berit Berglund (24.27), Molly Sweeney (27.44), Alex Shackell (23.21), and Lucy Enoch (23.59) posted 1:38.51, getting under the state record Carmel set in 2022 by four-hundredths. Berglund and Shackell both factored on last year’s relay, but freshmen Sweeney and Enoch were new additions to the relay this year.

The mark is the second-fastest in high school history behind only Fort Collins’ mark of 1:38.13 from 2018.

Shackell had a phenomenal 2022; she won five medals at Junior Pan Pacs and ranked first in the 15-16 age group in six different events. She’s clearly still rolling in 2023; in addition to factoring on the record-breaking relays she set two individual state records of her own.

The first came in the 50 freestyle, where she swam 22.05 to grab the top seed heading into tomorrow’s finals. That breaks the record of 22.14 set last year by Penn’s Lilian Christianson. Now a junior, Christianson clocked 22.33 for the second-fastest time of the evening. As Shackell holds a lifetime best of 21.73 (#2 all-time in the 15-16 age-group), there’s a very good chance she lowers this record again tomorrow.

She set her second individual record of the session in the very next event–the 100 fly. The sophomore ripped 51.16, lowering her own record by .55 seconds. She’s the overwhelming favorite in the event as she finished over three seconds ahead of second seed Audrey Crawford (54.25). Shackell’s lifetime best is 50.97 from December’s Winter Juniors – East.

Sweeney also claimed an individual state record. Hers came in the 200 IM, where she blazed 1:55.88, the sixth-fastest time in high school history. That swim took down Sammie Burchill‘s 2017 record of 1:56.67 by .79 seconds. Like Shackell, Sweeney’s record is just off her lifetime best, which is 1:55.40 from Carmel’s Winter Invite last month.

Sophomore Lynsey Bowen also got in on the action, breaking the state record in the 500 free with a speedy 4:43.42. Last year, Bowen tied Emma Nordin‘s state record of 4:45.15, so with this swim she takes sole ownership of the record.

With this only being prelims, we’ll be on record watch again for all these races tomorrow. Finals action starts at 1pm (CT).

