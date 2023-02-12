Oakland’s Colin Martin Posts Horizon League-Leading 46.55 100 Fly – Michigan Open Day 2

2023 Michigan Open

Friday-Sunday, February 10-12, 2023

Oakland University, Rochester, MI

SCY (25 yards)

Oakland senior Colin Martin won the men’s 100 fly tonight at the Michigan Open in 46.55, taking over a second off his personal best in the event. Martin, who previously swam for Horizon League rival Cleveland State, now holds the fastest time in the Horizon League this season, beating out IUPUI’s Spencer Jyawook, who was the conference leader with a 46.74. His previous best was swum at the 2021 Horizon League Championships, approximately two years ago.

Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics’ Caden Davis, 18, came in second in the men’s 100 fly. Davis, who hasn’t yet committed to swim in college, swam a 47.90 tonight, marking his first time under 48 seconds in the event. His previous best was a 48.06, which he had just swum in December at Winter Juniors – East.

Club Wolverine 17-year-old Hannah Bellard posted another pair of personal bests tonight following her 16:11 mile last night. Bellard kicked things off with a 52.62 to win the women’s 100 fly, clipping her previous best time by 0.21 seconds. Her personal best was from this meet last year.

In a very tight turnaround, Bellard went on to win the next event – the women’s 200 back as well. With just three heats of the men’s 100 fly finals and the ‘C’ and ‘B’ finals of the women’s 200 back between her races, Bellard swam a 1:56.32. That performance took more than a second off her personal best of 1:57.65, which was set in November of 2021. She held up well, splitting 27.61 on the first 50, then going 29.16, 29.69, and 29.86 respectively on the remaining 50s.

Bellard wasn’t done there, as she then raced the next event as well. In her third race of the night, she took fourth in the women’s 100 free, touching in 50.46, which is just 0.41 seconds off her lifetime best in the event. It was CW teammate Lucy Mehraban, also 17, who won the event, swimming a 49.98. That swim was just off Mehraban’s personal best of 49.93, which she swam in November at the MHSAA D1 state meet. Mehraban is a Louisville recruit.

Oakland junior Jack Wike won the men’s 200 IM by a massive margin, speeding to a 1:46.45. The swim blew away Wike’s previous best in the event, which was a 1:48.55 swum at last year’s Horizon League Championships. Notably, Wike’s performance also marks the fastest time in the Horizon League this year, doing so by over a second. Martin and Wike’s conference-leading swims tonight come as the Horizon League Championships are just four days away.

Wike then went on to win the men’s 100 free in 44.66, establishing another huge personal best. Wike’s previous best in the event was a 45.82, which he swam in November at the Zippy Invitational.

Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics’ Sophia Umstead, 15, won the women’s 100 breast tonight in 1:01.14. That time comes in just 0.03 seconds off her personal best, which she swam a couple months ago at the MHSAA D2 state meet. Umstead also came in second in the women’s 100 fly, swimming a 53.35, which took 1.37 seconds off her lifetime best in the event.

Supernova Swim Team 14-year-old Elizabeth Eichbrecht won the women’s 500 free tonight decisively, posting a 4:52.64. The swim was just off her personal best of 4:51.35, which she just swam two weeks ago.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS