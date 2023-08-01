Carmel Girls High School Swimming Win USA Today’s Team Of The Year

The Carmel High School Girls have been awarded “Team Of The Year” by USA Today after winning their 37th state title in a row back in February.

The Carmel girls won the 2023 Indiana High School State Championship scoring 498 total points. That was more than twice any other team in the state as second place team Fishers scored 233 points. The team’s 265 point gap between first and second was also the second largest gap that they have won by. Back in 2021, they won by 271 points.

Carmel extended their national record for longest consecutive high school state titles streak in any sport.In addition to their record team titles, the team also set an Indiana state record for number of individual titles won by the same team. This year, Carmel won 10 total, surpassing their own previous record of 9 which they won back in 2015 and 2016.

Adding to their list of records from the meet was also two National High School records. The team set both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay records.

Out of the team’s 498 points, 153 of them were scored (individually) by seniors. This means, that even without their whole graduating class (and not accounting for other team’s losses) they still would have won the meet by 112 points.

Three of Carmel’s swimmers went two for two in individual titles. Alex Shackell, who just represented the US at the 2023 World Championships, won the 50 free and 100 fly. Molly Sweeney won the 100 breast and 200 IM, and Lynsey Bowen won the 200 and 500 freestyles. All three girls just finished up their sophomore year.

The team’s biggest loss comes from Berit Berglund who won the 100 back and was second in the 100 free. Berglund finished high school as the#15 ranked recruit in her class and is headed to Texas this fall. The team also graduates swimming commits Meghan Christman who is headed to Notre Dame, Kiera Kask who is headed to Purdue, Erin Cummins who is headed to Indiana State, and Vivian Wilson who is headed to Arizona State.