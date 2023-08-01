Summer Juniors Qualifier Georgia Kahler Commits to Minnesota For 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Georgia Kahler from Louisville, Kentucky has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at Minnesota beginning in the 2024-2025 school year.

“I am overjoyed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Minnesota!! I’m so grateful for this opportunity and could not thank my coaches, family, friends, and the Minnesota staff enough for the support and encouragement along the way. A special thank you to Coach Mike DeBoor and Coach Herm for helping me through this process and keeping the love of swimming in my heart. Im very excited to be apart of this incredible team and school. Go Gophers”

Kahler swims for Lakeside Swim Team. She most recently competed at Summer NCSAs where she swam numerous personal bests. She finished third in both the 50 and 100 breststrokes in times of 32.67 and a 1:11.15. Notably, her 1:11.15, was a personal best by over two seconds. She now is less than a second away from the Olympic Trials cut in the event. Kahler also made the ‘A’ final in the 200 breast, swimming a personal best of 2:37.75, improving upon her previous best of 2:42.72.

Over the summer, Kahler made huge improvements not only of her best times over the summer, but also from her best times in year’s past. In 2021, her best time in the 100 breast was a 1:13.63 and she was just off that last summer with a 1:14.60. The same can be said in her 200 breast as she was a 2:43.83 in 2021 and a 2:43.92 in 2022. This means she has dropped 2.48 seconds in the 100 and 6.05 seconds in the 200 this summer, compared to her best times before this summer.

Kahler is entering her senior year at Sacred Heart Academy. This past year though, she swam for Libertyville High School in Illinois. There she was 17th in the 100 breast (1:05.46) and 21st in the 50 free (23.89) at the IHSA Girls State Championship.

Kahler’s best SCY times are:

50 free: 23.60

100 free: 51.69

100 breast: 1:02.74

200 breast: 2:17.56

The Minnesota women finished fifth at the 2023 Big Ten Championships, about 60 points ahead of Northwestern and just under 200 points behind fourth-place Wisconsin.

Based on her best times, Kahler has the potential to make an immediate impact. Her best time in the 100 breast would have made the ‘C’ final and her best time in the 200 breast is about a second off of the 200 breast ‘C’ final. With her momentum from this summer, she could potentially move up and make the ‘B’ or ‘A’ finals.

Kahler joins the class of 2028 along with Lydia Kilger, Livi Wanner, Paige Moreen, and Kamdyn Periat.

