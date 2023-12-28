2023 Swammy Awards: Age Group Swimmers Of The Year- 17-18

See all of our 2023 Swammy Awards here.

Editor’s note: because of ongoing challenges with the USA Swimming results database, identifying all of the top candidates for this year’s age group awards in an objective way has been challenging. We’ve done our best to find them, but it’s possible that we missed someone obvious. If that’s the case, please let us know in the comments!

17-18 GIRLS

Katie Grimes, Sandpipers of Nevada

Grimes had a huge year both in the pool and open water. In April, Grimes was highlighted by her swims at the Fran Crippen SMOC meet. There Grimes swam four personal best times. Her biggest swim came in the 400 IM as she swam a 4:31.81 to become the #2 17-18 all-time, just 0.03 seconds off of Elizabeth Beisel‘s National Age Group (NAG) record of a 4:31.78 which Beisel set back in 2011.

In June, Grimes punched her ticket to Worlds as she won the 400 IM in a 4:33.80 and finished second behind Katie Ledecky in the 1500 freestyle as Grimes touched in a 15:58.34.

Before competing in the pool at Worlds, Grimes became the first American to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics as she won bronze. A week later, Grimes swam in the pool and won silver in the 400 IM. Grimes swam a personal best and broke Beisel’s NAG as Grimes touched in a 4:31.41.

Grimes swam numerous SCY personal best times at California Sectionals earlier this month. She split a 1:42.90 leading off the Sandpipers’ 800 freestyle relay. She also set new personal best times in the 500 freestyle (4:28.27) and 200 backstroke (1:50.56).

Grimes’ All-Time 17-18 Top Swims:

500 SCY free: 4:28.27, #2

400 SCY IM: 4:00.10, #4

200 LCM free: 1:57.55, #7

400 LCM free: 4:05.18, #8

800 LCM free: 8:21.87, #7

1500 LCM free: 15:56.27, #5

200 LCM back: 2:08.01, #8

400 LCM IM: 4:31.41, #1

Honorable Mentions:

Bella Sims , Sandpipers of Nevada – Sims previewed a big swim in the 400 freestyle in May swimming a personal best time by two-tenths. A month later, that big swim happened as she swam a 4:03.25 to finish 2nd at Summer Nationals to qualify her in the event at Worlds. Sims also finished 3rd in the 200 freestyle. At Worlds, Sims finished sixth in the 200 freestyle in a 1:56.00. Her time of 1:55.45 from semifinals made her the #6 American in the event all-time.

– Sims previewed a big swim in the 400 freestyle in May swimming a personal best time by two-tenths. A month later, that big swim happened as she swam a 4:03.25 to finish 2nd at Summer Nationals to qualify her in the event at Worlds. Sims also finished 3rd in the 200 freestyle. At Worlds, Sims finished sixth in the 200 freestyle in a 1:56.00. Her time of 1:55.45 from semifinals made her the #6 American in the event all-time. Erin Gemmell, Nations Capital Swim Club– Gemmell finished 4th in the 200 freestyle at Summer Nationals, punching her ticket to Worlds on the women’s 4×200 free relay. At Worlds, Gemmell split a 1:55.65 in prelims and got the nod to lead off the relay in finals. Gemmell swam a 1:55.97 lead-off split, helping the team to a silver medal. That time was also a personal best.

17-18 BOYS

Maximus Williamson, Lakeside Aquatic Club

Williamson only aged up from the 15-16 to the 17-18 age group this September, but he has already re-written the record books as a young 17-year-old. So far, Williamson has broken a total of three individual NAG records, one LCM and two SCY.

Celebrating his birthday on September 4th, Williamson kicked off his time in the 17-18 age group with a 47.78 LCM 100 freestyle split at World Juniors. That was the fastest split of the US boys relay that went on to set a new World Junior Record.

Williamson also made waves individually at World Juniors. He broke the 17-18 100 freestyle NAG record swimming a 48.38 and also swam the #2 17-18 200 IM ever with a 1:57.29. Williamson sits only behind Michael Phelps. Williamson won gold in both races.

Earlier this month, Williamson had a huge meet at Winter Juniors-West. On night 1, Williamson broke the 17-18 SCY 200 freestyle NAG with a 1:32.00, breaking Maxime Rooney‘s old record of a 1:32.18. Williamson helped Lakeside Aquatic Club break the boys 17-18 NAG relay record.

The next night, Williamson broke another NAG, this time in the 200 IM swimming a 1:41.18. On night 3, Williamson re-broke his own 200 freestyle record that he set on night 1. This time, Williamson swam a 1:31.37. Williamson also became the third high schooler to break the 42 second mark in the 100 freestyle.

Williamson’s All-Time 17-18 Top Swims:

100 SCY free: 41.99, #5

200 SCY free: 1:31.37, #1

200 SCY IM: 1:41.18, #1

100 LCM free: 47.78, #1

200 LCM free: 1:47.11, #8

200 LCM IM: 1:57.29, #1

Honorable Mentions:

Luke Ellis, Sandpipers of Nevada – Ellis was the only other swimmer in the age group to break an individual NAG record this year. Just two weeks ago, Ellis had a huge swim in the boys 1650 freestyle. Ellis swam a 14:29.48, breaking Levi Sandidge’s record by almost two seconds. Ellis also became the fastest high schooler ever in the event.

– Ellis was the only other swimmer in the age group to break an individual NAG record this year. Just two weeks ago, Ellis had a huge swim in the boys 1650 freestyle. Ellis swam a 14:29.48, breaking Levi Sandidge’s record by almost two seconds. Ellis also became the fastest high schooler ever in the event. Henry McFadden, Jersey Wahoos– McFadden dropped over a second from Summer 2022 and qualified for Worlds as he finished 6th in the 200 freestyle at Summer Nationals in a 1:47.02. McFadden split a 1:46.39 in prelims, helping qualify the US men for finals where they went on to win silver.

