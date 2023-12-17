2023 Swammy Awards: Comeback Swimmer of the Year – Cam McEvoy

See all of our 2023 Swammy Awards here.

COMEBACK SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: CAM MCEVOY

After taking a year-long break following the the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Cam McEvoy came back as a different beast in 2023.

Rested and rejuvenated by new hobbies such as weight lifting and rock climbing, the 29-year-old Australian started his revenge tour at the Sydney Open in May, where he clocked a 21.85 50 free that marked the fastest time by an Aussie in the event since McEvoy’s 21.81 in the semifinals of the 2017 World Championships.

“In that year off post-Tokyo, it was the first time in my life that I was free to do basically whatever I wanted,” McEvoy said. “Didn’t have a swimming schedule, didn’t have commitments in the swimming world, so to speak.”

The next month, he threw down a personal-best 21.27 in the 50 free prelims at Australian Trials, knocking more than a tenth off his previous-best 21.44 from the 2016 Australian Olympic Trials.

Despite being the top-ranked swimmer globally in the 50 free heading into the 2023 World Championships, there were still questions about McEvoy’s ability to get the job done on the big stage. Many of his best swims historically had come in prelims or semis of the 50 free, a race known for its unpredictability. His breakout 21.44 at the 2016 Australian Olympic Trials would have medaled at the Rio 2016 Olympics, but he missed the final with a 21.89 in semis.

In Fukuoka, Japan, McEvoy left no doubt about who the top sprinter in the world is at the moment, winning his first world title with a personal-best 21.06 that made him the fourth-fastest performer of all time. He was just .02 seconds off of Caeleb Dressel‘s textile world record (21.04), and only .15 seconds off of Cesar Cielo‘s world record (20.91) from 2009. McEvoy’s .51-second margin of victory was the largest ever in a men’s 50 free final at Worlds, surpassing Dressel’s .41-second gap in 2019. The triumph made him the first Australian man to win 50 free gold at Worlds since Michael Klim in 1998.

Last December at the 2022 Queensland State Championships, McEvoy talked about extending his career another decade if his body holds up in terms of injuries. At the time, the idea seemed far-fetched. But he has exceeded all expectations this year and proved his words prophetic thanks to his work with Somerville House head coach Tim Lane, who has embraced McEvoy’s different approach to training.

Within four weeks of training at the Queensland Academy of Sport (QAS), McEvoy’s time from a dive to 15 meters reduced by .4 seconds. Lane was exposed to lots of resistance training during his NCAA experience as both a swimmer (UNCW) and coach (Villanova and Notre Dame), and he has introduced McEvoy to new ways of approaching the sport. If their partnership keeps paying dividends next year as it did in 2023, McEvoy should be the favorite at the Paris 2024 Olympics — even if Dressel is back to form.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

PREVIOUS WINNERS