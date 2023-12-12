Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

James Guy Gives Tearful Interview After Breaking 7-Year Drought in the 200 Free in Otopeni

British swimmer James Guy gave a tearful interview with European Aquatics’ in-house reporter Nick Hope last week at the World Short Course Swimming Championships after winning silver in the 200 free in 1:41.12.

That time put him .11 seconds behind countrymate Matt Richards and just .03 seconds ahead of Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys.

It was an emotional release for Guy, who hadn’t won an individual medal at a major international championship in any race since 2020 and in his favorite 200 free since taking bronze at the 2016 European Long Course Championships.

While the drought individually has been long (especially owed to a crowded British field in this race – they went 1-2 at the Tokyo Olympics), he has attained legendary status in that time as a British relay contributor, including a 1:44.40 on the gold medal winning 800 free relay at the Olympics in 2021.

“To get a medal on the podium individually is amazing. Been a long time (since) it’s happened,” Guy said.

“Things happen in life sometimes, you just don’t give up. Swimming’s a real journey, there’s ups and downs, and I’ve had more downs than ups, but it’s definitely up. Keep going and the times will come and the PBs will come.”

That time for Guy was his best by .99 seconds, clearing a time done at he 2019 edition of the European Championships.

