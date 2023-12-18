Luka Mijatovic Lowers Own 13-14 1000 Freestyle NAG With 8:46.50

2023 DECEMBER HUNTINGTON BEACH SECTIONALS

December 14-18, 2023

Huntington Beach, CA

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Mobile: 2023 CA Dec CA CV Speedo Sectionals at GWSC

Live Results

Luka Mijatovic lowered his own National Age Group (NAG) record once again in the 13-14 1000 freestyle on Sunday. Mijatovic swam a final time of 8:46.50 to finish second behind 17 year old Luke Ellis who touched in a 8:45.19.

Mijatovic lowered his own record that stood at a 8:53.01 which he swam Thursday night going out in his first 1000 free of his 1650 free, which he eventually went on to break his own NAG record in that event by 15 seconds.

Prior to this meet, his own NAG record in the 1000 free stood at a 8:55.41 from November of this year. Overall, Mijatovic has dropped almost 20 seconds in the event over the last year as he swam a 9:06.13 in the event at last year’s December Sectionals.

Split Comparison

Mijatovic Sunday Mijatovic Thursday 100 50.41 50.85 200 53.2 52.83 300 53.47 53.46 400 53.24 53.49 500 53.37 53.83 600 53.27 53.21 700 53.19 53.7 800 52.94 53.69 900 52.46 53.93 1000 50.95 54.02 Final Time 8:46.50 8:53.01

The difference tonight between his record from Thursday during his first 1000 of his 1650 free was that he came home stronger on the final 300 yards today. This is expected as he did not have another 650 yards to swim after, but nonetheless he clsoed the race very strong as his final 100 was almost as fast as his first 100 of the race overall.

Mijatovic now re-broke his 500, 1000, and 1650 free records this weekend and also broke Thomas Heilman‘s 13-14 400 IM NAG.

Mijatovic has rewritten the record books over the last year. In addition to his four SCY NAG records, he also holds the 200, 400, 800, and 1500 frees LCM. Heading into the Olympic year, he is a name to keep an eye on. Although just 14, Mijatovic won the 800 freestyle at Summer Juniors this past August, beating kids up to the age of 18.

He was 8th at the US Open at the beginning of December in the 800 freestyle, but his best time that won Summer Juniors would have been 6th. Mijatovic’s large improvement curve is certainly one to look out for come Olympic Trials.