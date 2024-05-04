Erika Pelaez Earns 200 Free Trials Cut With 2:00.51, Wins 100 Fly In Same Session

2024 18&UNDER SPRING CUP- FORT LAUDERDALE

May 2-5, 2024

Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center

LCM (50 meters)

Psych Sheets

Preview/Night 1 Recap

Kicking night 2 off was Erika Pelaez who swam a personal best time with a 2:00.51 in the 200 freestyle, earning her another Olympic Trials Cut as the cut is a 2:00.89. Pelaez just swam her old best of a 2:01.05 about two weeks ago. Her best time was a 2:01.28 coming into the season. The NC State commit for this fall is improving her range and also dropped in the SCY 200 free this winter. Finishing behind Pelaez was Marie Landreneau who swam a personal best as well with a 2:01.05. Aspen Gersper was 3rd in a 2:01.64.

Pelaez earned another win on the night as two events later she won the 100 fly in a 1:00.21 about a second off her best of a 59.23 from 2022. Tonight’s swim marked a season best. Rice University commit Lily Archibald swam a best time to finish in 2nd as she swam a 1:00.40. Her old best was a 1:00.99. Gersper finished 3rd once again with a 1:01.79.

Leading the way in the women’s 100 breast was Emily Santos who swam a 1:09.49 just off of her best of a 1:09.43. Santos won by over a second and a half as Alyssa Buzzuto swam a 1:11.24. Olivia Stewart was 3rd in a 1:11.63 but swam a 1:11.33 in prelims.

15 year old Emerson Callis swam to a win in the 400 IM with a 4:57.75 as the only swimmer under the 5:00 mark. She swam her best time of a 4:51.17 at the end of March. Emma Herrera was 2nd in a 5:00.59, a best time by 0.30.

On the boys side, Wisconsin commit Enzo Solitario blasted a 1:51.39 to win the 200 free. His best time coming into the meet was a 1:54.07. Luke Brennan finished 2nd in a 1:52.30 while Charlie Kulp was 3rd in a 1:53.49, a best time by over a second. Notably, Kaii Winkler was 5th in a 1:53.87.

The boys 100 breast was a tight race but Florida State commit Daniel Listor earned the win in a 1:04.09, a best time as his previous best was a 1:04.49. Giulian Martin was 2nd in a 1:04.34 while Daniel Shipman was 3rd in a 1:04.45. In total, the top six swimmers were all under the 1:05 mark.

After finishing 5th in the 200 free, Winkler bounced back to win the 100 fly in a 53.74. His best time stands at a 52.51 that he swam at Pro Swim- San Antonio. Solitario swam to another personal best with a 54.42 for 2nd in the 100 fly as his old best was a 55.27. Kayden Hedrick was 3rd in a 55.47.

Winning by over four seconds in the 400 IM was Eric Kupsky who swam a 4:30.87. That was about half a second off of his best time from 2023. Ewan Dalrymple was 2nd in a 4:35.06, a best time by a second, and Dillon Spooner was 3rd in a 4:36.63.