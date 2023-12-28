2023 Swammy Awards: European Coach of the Year – Antonio Lutula

See all of our 2023 Swammy Awards here.

EUROPEAN COACH OF THE YEAR: ANTONIO LUTULA, SWEDEN

Perhaps an unknown to some, it was a phenomenal year for Antonio Lutula and his swimmers at Sweden’s National Elite Centre in Stockholm, earning him European Coach of the Year honors.

Lutula, who took over the position as head coach of the National Centre in January 2022, has served as the primary coach of star sprinter Sarah Sjostrom for the last two years, and she has continued to be a dominant force in the pool under his tutelage.

In 2023, Sjostrom set the pool on fire in the women’s 50 free, an event she has largely reigned supreme in since breaking the world record in 2017.

Although she regained the sub-24 form she had consistently shown prior to breaking her elbow in early 2021 last year, winning the 2022 world (23.98) and European titles (23.91), the now 30-year-old Swede hit another level in 2023.

Sjostrom broke 24 seconds a staggering nine times during the year, culminating with her producing the two fastest swims in history at the World Championships in Fukuoka, breaking the world record in the semis (23.61) before winning gold and defending her title the following night (23.62).

She held the previous world record at 23.67 at the 2017 World Championships, and prior to 2023, hadn’t been sub-23.9 since 2019.

Sjostrom also won her fifth consecutive world title in the 50 fly, including notching her fastest swims since 2017 in the semis (24.74) and the final (24.77).

The only swimmer in history to have broken 25 seconds, Sjostrom’s world record of 24.43 in the 50 fly has been on the books since 2014, and since then she has only been faster two times (24.60 in 2017 and 24.69 in 2015) than she was this year.

Only taking on two individual events at Worlds, Sjostrom also played a critical role on Sweden’s relays, leading the women’s 400 free relay off in 52.24—ranking her #2 for the meet behind individual world champion Mollie O’Callaghan and #3 for 2023 in the 100 free—and anchoring the medley relay in 52.08.

Both relays finished fifth in Fukuoka and featured other members of Lutula’s training squad in Stockholm.

Michelle Coleman featured on both relays and had an impressive individual showing herself in Fukuoka, nearing best times from 2019 to place seventh in the women’s 50 free (24.46) and 100 free (53.41 in semis).

Sara Junevik swam on the free relay and was also an individual finalist in the women’s 50 fly, setting new lifetime bests in both the semis (25.77) and final (25.74) to finish sixth overall.

Another World Championship qualifier training under Lutulla, Sofia Astedt swam on the preliminary 400 free relay for Sweden and also raced the 200 free individually, placing 41st.

Sjostrom’s standout year continued on the World Cup circuit in October, sweeping the women’s 50 free and 50 fly at all three stops, breaking 24 in the 50 free twice and 25 in the 50 fly once.

In December, Lutulla sent six swimmers to the European Short Course Championships, with Coleman, Junevik and Astedt joined by Samuel Törnqvist, Jonathan Kling and Erik Falk.

Coleman won her first major individual title in the women’s 50 free, lowering her four-year-old lifetime best in 23.52, and also placed fourth in the 100 free and was a key cog on Sweden’s relays, helping propel the team to gold in the women’s 200 free and 200 medley.

Junevik also factored into those winning relays and won bronze in the 50 fly, while Astedt anchored the free relay.

Among the male swimmers, Tornqvist broke his own Swedish Record en route to a 10th-place finish in the 200 back (1:53.24 in prelims).

