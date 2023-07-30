Ruta Meilutyte Lowers Newly-Minted World Record In 50 Breaststroke

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Meilutyte’s previous personal best entering these Championships rested at the 29.44 she logged at last year’s European Championships. That time came in the semi-finals at that competition, with Meilutyte ultimately claiming the gold there in Rome in 29.59.

The Lithuanian has already claimed one gold medal here in Fukuoka, topping the 100m breaststroke podium in a time of 1:04.62, a result which beat the next-closest swimmer by over a second.

This LCM 50 breast represents Meilutyte’s third World Record. She owns the SCM 50 breast mark in 28.37 from last year’s Short Course World Championships and also is the fastest short course 100 breast performer with the 1:02.36 she put up at the 2013 World Cup.