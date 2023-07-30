Ruta Meilutyte Lowers Newly-Minted World Record In 50 Breaststroke

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
Kicking off the final day of competition at these 2023 World Championships, once-retired phenom Ruta Meilutyte lowered her own World Record in the women’s 50m breaststroke.
After matching the WR with a time of 29.30 in the semi-final last night, 26-year-old Meilutyte of Lithuania crushed a mark of 29.16 to get to the wall first and lower the mark by .14.
That beat out American Lilly King who settled for silver in 29.94 while Italian former World Record holder Benedetta Pilato rounded out the podium in 30.04 for bronze.
Meilutyte’s outing represents remarkably the 10th World Record to have fallen at these championships thus far.
Meilutyte’s previous personal best entering these Championships rested at the 29.44 she logged at last year’s European Championships. That time came in the semi-finals at that competition, with Meilutyte ultimately claiming the gold there in Rome in 29.59.
The Lithuanian has already claimed one gold medal here in Fukuoka, topping the 100m breaststroke podium in a time of 1:04.62, a result which beat the next-closest swimmer by over a second.
This LCM 50 breast represents Meilutyte’s third World Record. She owns the SCM 50 breast mark in 28.37 from last year’s Short Course World Championships and also is the fastest short course 100 breast performer with the 1:02.36 she put up at the 2013 World Cup.
Does she get another 30,000 dollars?
Yes. A good weekend’s work!