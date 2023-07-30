Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Summer McIntosh Swims 4:27.11 400 IM To Break World Championships Record

Comments: 1

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the finals of the women’s 400 IM at the 2023 World Championships, Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh was dominant from start to finish, winning by 4.30 seconds. Her time of 4:27.11 crushed Katinka Hosszu‘s old championship record time of 4:29.33 from 2017, and also was just a little over her own world record time of 4:25.87.

McIntosh’s performance at Worlds was also the third-fastest performance in the history of the women’s 400 IM.

All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 400 IM:

  1. Summer McIntosh, Canada — 4:25.87 (2023)
  2. Katinka Hosszu, Hungary — 4:26.36 (2016)
  3. Summer McIntosh, Canada — 4:27.11 (2023)
  4. Ye Shiwen, China — 4:28.43 (2012)
  5. Katinka Hosszu, Hungary — 4:28.58 (2016)

Compared to her World Record, McIntosh was slower in every aspect of the race except for breaststroke. On the contrary though, she was significantly faster than Hosszu’s championship record in every stroke except for again, breaststroke.

Splits Comparison:

Summer McIntosh, 2023 World Championships Summer McIntosh, 2023 Canadian Trials (world record) Katinka Hosszu, 2017 World Championships (former World Championship record
Fly 59.84 59.47 1:01.16
Back 1:07.35 1:06.92 1:07.58
Breast 1:18.70 1:18.92 1:18.27
Free 1:01.21 1:00.56 1:02.32
Total 4:27.11 4:25.86 4:29.33

This 400 IM race is McIntosh’s second gold medal of the World Championships. She previously won gold in the 200 fly, took bronze in the 200 free, and finished fourth in the 400 IM. Now, she has a total of four World Championships golds, which has her passing Kylie Masse as the winningest Canadian swimmer in Worlds history.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Anything but 50 BR
17 seconds ago

I hope the reason McIntosh isn’t going to the PanAm games is because she’s going to the World Cup

0
0
Reply

About Yanyan Li

Yanyan Li

Although Yanyan wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming by being her high school swim team's manager for four years. She eventually ventured into the realm of writing and joined SwimSwam in January 2022, where she hopes to contribute to and learn more about …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!