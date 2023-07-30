Summer McIntosh Swims 4:27.11 400 IM To Break World Championships Record

In the finals of the women’s 400 IM at the 2023 World Championships, Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh was dominant from start to finish, winning by 4.30 seconds. Her time of 4:27.11 crushed Katinka Hosszu‘s old championship record time of 4:29.33 from 2017, and also was just a little over her own world record time of 4:25.87.

McIntosh’s performance at Worlds was also the third-fastest performance in the history of the women’s 400 IM.

All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 400 IM:

Compared to her World Record, McIntosh was slower in every aspect of the race except for breaststroke. On the contrary though, she was significantly faster than Hosszu’s championship record in every stroke except for again, breaststroke.

Splits Comparison:

Summer McIntosh, 2023 World Championships Summer McIntosh, 2023 Canadian Trials (world record) Katinka Hosszu, 2017 World Championships (former World Championship record Fly 59.84 59.47 1:01.16 Back 1:07.35 1:06.92 1:07.58 Breast 1:18.70 1:18.92 1:18.27 Free 1:01.21 1:00.56 1:02.32 Total 4:27.11 4:25.86 4:29.33

This 400 IM race is McIntosh’s second gold medal of the World Championships. She previously won gold in the 200 fly, took bronze in the 200 free, and finished fourth in the 400 IM. Now, she has a total of four World Championships golds, which has her passing Kylie Masse as the winningest Canadian swimmer in Worlds history.