Tes Schouten Slices Tenth Off Dutch Record In Women’s 200 Breast To Complete Triple Crown

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

Friday, October 20th – Sunday, October 22nd

Budapest, Hungary

LCM (50m)

Tes Schouten‘s dominance of the women’s 200 breaststroke at the 2023 World Cup continued on Friday in Budapest, as the 22-year-old soared to a new Dutch Record for her third straight win in the event.

Schouten registered a time of 2:21.52 to lower her previous national mark of 2:21.63, set en route to winning bronze at the 2023 World Championships, and she also reset the World Cup Record in the event for the second time in three weeks.

At the opening stop of the World Cup in Berlin, Schouten clocked 2:22.13 to break the previous series record of 2:22.35 established by South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker in 2019.

Schouten won last week in Athens in 2:23.23.

Compared to her World Championship performance, she was slightly more conservative opening up, but made up for it with her closing split of 36.71—nearly seven-tenths faster than Fukuoka.

Split Comparison

Schouten, 2023 Worlds Schouten, 2023 World Cup – Berlin Schouten, 2023 World Cup – Budapest 31.67 32.44 32.27 1:07.75 (36.08) 1:08.41 (35.97) 1:08.09 (35.82) 1:44.24 (36.49) 1:45.31 (36.90) 1:44.81 (36.72) 2:21.63 (37.39) 2:22.13 (36.82) 2:21.52 (36.71)

Schouten was also nearly nine-tenths quicker than anyone in the field on the last 50, with Australian Jenna Strauch the next-fastest at 37.59.

Strauch placed 2nd in 2:22.83, while Czech Republic’s Kristyna Horska rounded out the podium in 2:24.62.

Having swept the 200 breast at all three stops of the circuit, Schouten wins the Triple Crown bonus, an extra $10,000 prize provided by World Aquatics for topping the field in the same event in Berlin, Athens and Budapest.

In the historical rankings, Schouten jumps past 2009 world champion Nadja Higl (2:21.62) for 18th on the all-time performer’s list.