Olympian Caspar Corbeau Leaving Texas, Will Train In Amsterdam Under Mark Faber

Dutch Olympian and former University of Texas swimmer Caspar Corbeau confirmed to SwimSwam on Monday that he would be leaving Austin to train in Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, in the leadup towards the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. This means that he will not be using his fifth year of eligibility in the NCAA, which was given to all winter sport athletes that competed during the 2020-21 NCAA season.

Corbeau will train under Dutch National Team head coach Mark Faber, who is also the primary coach of 100 and 200 breast Dutch record holder Arno Kamminga.

On Sunday, Corbeau made a post on Instagram thanking his coaches and teammates at Texas.

Thank you Austin, and thank you to everyone who made my time here so special. I can’t post everyone who’s had a positive impact on me, but, just know I love y’all.

Corbeau was born and grew up in the United States, but has dual citizenship for the U.S. and the Netherlands. He has represented the Netherlands at the 2020(1) Olympics and the 2022 and 2023 World Championships. He recently placed 5th in the 200 breast at the 2023 World Championships, which was his highest finish ever at a senior international meet.

At Texas, Corbeau was the team’s top 100 and 200 breaststroker during the four seasons that he competed in the NCAA. He is also an NCAA Second-Team All-American in the 200 IM.

During the 2023 NCAA Championships, Corbeau finished 4th in the 100 breast, 2nd in the 200 breast, and 14th in the 200 IM to score 35 individual points, which was the fourth-most on his team. Because of Texas’s lack of sprint depth, he also had to swim three different strokes across four relays. In addition to swimming breast on the 400 medley relay, he also swam fly on the 200 medley relay and free on both the 200 and 400 free relay (and was his team’s fastest split on the 200 free relay).

With Corbeau, Will Chan, and Jake Foster all gone, freshmen Will Modglin and Nate Germonprez are now Texas’s fastest sprint breaststrokers. Modglin is also the team’s best backstroker, which means Germonprez (who holds a best time of 52.59 in the 100 breast) will likely have to swim breaststroke on Texas’s medley relays.