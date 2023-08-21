The Australian state of Victoria will pay $243 million (AUD $380 million) to pull out as the host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to costs that could have exceeded $5 billion ($7 billion AUD), more than twice the original budget.

“It is in fact at least $6 billion AUD and could be as high as $7 billion AUD — and I cannot stand here and say to you that I have any confidence that even the $7 billion AUD number would appropriately and adequately fund these Games,” said Daniel Andrews, the premier of Victoria, when the state announced its withdrawal last month.

The settlement comes after the Canadian province of Alberta withdrew its bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, raising the question of whether the 2022 Commonwealth Games may have been the last. It cost less than $1 billion to hold last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. The statement from Victoria’s 2026 Commonwealth Games settlement said the affected parties “agreed that the multi-hub regional model was more expensive to host than the traditional models.”

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) said it was willing to postpone the 2026 edition by a year to accommodate a new host, but that might not be enough incentive to attract a suitor given the growing budget concerns. A former top official in the organization told The Telegraph that “the Games brand is taking a major hit to its reputation.” The source added that the CGF needs to take “immediate and radical action” to “save the event.”

“If the Games are to continue, and there are no guarantees right now, they will need to look very different and clearly they will be far smaller in scale and cost,” the former CGF executive said. “It looks increasingly likely that Birmingham 2022 will be the last Games on a major multi-sport scale given the lack of appetite from Governments to host the competition in its current format.”

Craig Phillips, the CEO of Commonwealth Games Australia, criticized the claimed cost overrun as a “gross exaggeration”. “The Victorian government willfully ignored recommendations to move events to purpose-built stadia in Melbourne and in fact remained wedded to proceeding with expensive temporary venues in regional Victoria,” Phillips said. Andrew says that the government will still build the sporting facilities that it had promised to regional communities.

Before Gold Coast 2018, Australia hosted the Commonwealth Games in 1938 (Sydney), 1962 (Perth), 1982 (Brisbane), and 2006 (Melbourne).

When it was announced last April that Victoria would host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, the plan was to divide the action across the state’s five regions: Melbourne, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat, and Gippsland. Andrews announced that instead of allocating money towards the Games, Victoria will build a permanent sporting facility and will invest in more affordable housing in the state.