2023 Swammy Awards: Male Breakout Swimmer of the Year – Sam Short

See all of our 2023 Swammy Awards here.

MALE BREAKOUT SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: SAM SHORT, AUSTRALIA

There was no shortage of candidates for this particular Swammy, as several men had breakthrough performances in 2023, but the swimmer standing above the rest is Sam Short.

Short’s steady rise up the Australian distance freestyle ranks went into overdrive this year, going from narrowly missing the Olympic team in 2021, to ninth and 14th-place finishes at the 2022 World Championships, to becoming world champion and one of the fastest swimmers in history in 2023.

Short, who turned 20 in September, won gold in the men’s 400 freestyle in Fukuoka in what can only be described as an epic showdown with Tunisian Ahmed Hafnaoui, as the reigning Olympic champion was clipped at the wall by Short by two one-hundredths, 3:40.68 to 3:40.70, in what were the two fastest swims in more than a decade.

The performance for Short moved him to #4 all-time in the event, and made him the world champion in a race he didn’t even contest at the 2022 edition in Budapest.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 400 Freestyle (LCM)

Paul Biedermann (GER), 3:40.07 – 2009 World Championships Ian Thorpe (AUS), 3:40.08 – 2002 Commonwealth Games Sun Yang (CHN), 3:40.14 – 2012 Olympic Games Sam Short (AUS), 3:40.68 – 2023 World Championships Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN), 3:40.70 – 2023 World Championships

Short and Hafnaoui renewed hostilities a few days later in the final of the men’s 800 free, with Hafnaoui (7:37.00) claiming gold and Short picking up the silver in a time of 7:37.76, ranking him #4 all-time in a second event.

At the 2022 World Championships, Short was ninth in the 800 free in a time of 7:48.28.

Just like the 400 free, Hafnaoui and Short both delivered the fastest swims we’d seen in the event in more than a decade.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 800 Freestyle (LCM)

Zhang Lin (CHN), 7:32.12 – 2009 World Championships Oussama Mellouli (TUN), 7:35.27 — 2009 World Championships Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN), 7:37.00 – 2023 World Championships Sam Short (AUS), 7:37.76 – 2023 World Championships Sun Yang (CHN), 7:38.57 – 2011 World Championships

Short finished off his spectacular World Championship campaign on the final day of competition in the 1500 free. Grabbing the race by the horns, Short led the field through the first 500 and was still up front with Hafnoaui and Bobby Finke with 500 to go. Despite fading down the stretch, Short still won the bronze medal going away, clocking 14:37.28 to rank tied for #9 all-time.

At the 2022 World Championships, Short was 14th in the 1500 free in a time of 15:10.14.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 1500 Freestyle (LCM)

Sun Yang (CHN), 14:31.02 – 2012 Olympic Games Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN), 14:31.54 – 2023 World Championships Bobby Finke (USA), 14:31.59 – 2023 World Championships Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 14:32.80 – 2022 World Championships Grant Hackett (AUS), 14:34.56 – 2001 World Championships Florian Wellbrock (GER), 14:34.89 – 2023 Berlin Swim Open Daniel Wiffen (IRL), 14:34.91 – 2023 Swim Open Stockholm Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR), 14:36.10 – 2022 European Championships Oussama Mellouli (TUN) / Sam Short (AUS), 14:37.28 – 2009/2023 World Championships –

Short now ranks higher in the all-time rankings in the 400 free and 800 free than he did in the annual rankings in 2022.

Relative to his fastest swims last year, he was more than 10 seconds faster in the 800 free, more than 11 seconds faster in the 1500 free, and more than three and a half faster in the 400 free.

Short’s 2022 vs 2023 Annual Rankings

Event 2022 Rank 2023 Rank 200 Free #50 — 1:47.35 #69 — 1:47.05 400 Free #8 — 3:44.34 #1 — 3:40.68 800 Free #15 — 7:48.28 #2 — 7:37.76 1500 Free #7 — 14:48.54 #5 — 14:37.28

Short was far from an unknown heading into 2023—he won the Commonwealth title in the 1500 free in August 2022, beating Daniel Wiffen head-to-head, and he was also the silver medalist in the 400 free, topping the likes of Mack Horton.

But his emergence in 2023 was truly something special and unforeseen.

Prior to his World Championship showcase, Short moved up the all-time rankings with swims of 3:42.46 in the 400 free and 7:42.96 in the 800 free at the Australian Championships in April, and at the World Trials in June, he went three-for-three in the distance events with respective swims of 3:43.38, 7:40.39 and 14:46.67 in the 400, 800 and 1500.

All of that culminated with what he did in Fukuoka, penciling him in as a surefire gold medal favorite heading into the 2024 Olympics.

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

Qin Haiyang , China: If he hadn’t been a player on the international scene since 2017, Qin would’ve won this award going away. He’s won medals at the Short Course World Championships and Asian Games in the past, but Qin truly emerged as one of the world’s best swimmers in 2023. The Chinese native rocketed to gold in the men’s 50, 100 and 200 breaststroke at the 2023 World Championships, becoming the first swimmer in history to sweep the 50/100/200 of any stroke at the championships. The 24-year-old broke Zac Stubblety-Cook ‘s world record in the 200 breast (2:05.48), moved to #2 all-time behind Adam Peaty in the 100 breast (57.69), breaking 58 seconds on numerous occasions, and did the same in the 50 breast (26.20). In addition to his treble in the breast events, Qin also won gold in Fukuoka on China’s mixed medley relay, silver on the men’s medley relay, and won a total of 10 gold medals between the Asian Games in Hangzhou and the World University Games in Chengdu.

