2016 Swammy Awards: Male Breakout Swimmer of the Year

2016 MALE BREAKOUT SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: MASATO SAKAI

Before this summer, Japan’s Masato Sakai had finished just off the podium at each of his international meets. He first started representing Japan at the senior level at the 2014 Pan Pacific Championships, where he took 4th in the 200 fly. He then went on to compete at the 2015 World Championships, where he finished 4th again in the event, just .14 shy of making the podium.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, however, Sakai would not be left off the podium again. He set himself up for redemption on the biggest stage after taking 2nd in the 200 fly at Japanese Olympic Trials. In Rio, he made it to the Olympic final of the 200 fly, which was loaded with defending Olympic champ Chad Le Clos, World Champion Laszlo Cseh, and World Record holder Michael Phelps. At the 150-mark, it looked to some as if Sakai was out of the race after turning in 6th, but Sakai blasted a 29.67 on the final 50 to run down the field. He charged past every swimmer with the exception of Phelps, making his first ever international medal at the senior level an Olympic silver.

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

In no particular order