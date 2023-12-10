Daniel Wiffen Demolishes Grant Hackett’s 15-Year-Old World Record in 800 Free (7:20.46)

2023 EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 6 Finals Live Recap

Daniel Wiffen saved his best for last at the 2023 European Short Course Championships on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Irish distance specialist fired off a personal-best 7:20.46 in the SCM 800 freestyle, dropping more than five seconds and demolishing the legendary world record of 7:23.42 set by Australia’s Grant Hackett back in July, 2008, which made it the oldest World Record still on the books. That standard stood untouched for 15 years before the arrival of Wiffen, who is believed to be the first Irish swimmer ever to own a world record.

Wiffen’s previous-best time was also the old European record, a 7:25.96 from the 2022 Irish Winter Championships last December. That ranked him as the 4th-fastest performer in history at the time, but now he’s on top of the list thanks to a different race strategy. Wiffen negative split tonight’s race (3:40.91/3:39.55), taking a different approach compared to when he set the Irish national record in the 400 free at the midway point of his previous-best 7:25.96 last December (3:38.40/3:47.56).

All-Time Men’s SCM 800 Free Performers

Daniel Wiffen (IRL) – 7:20.46, 2023 Grant Hackett (AUS) – 7:23.42, 2008 Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) – 7:25.73, 2020 Henrik Christiansen (NOR) – 7:25.78, 2020 Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 7:27.94 2021

Wiffen trains in England at Loughborough University.

On Thursday, Wiffen claimed the 1500 free title in 14:09.11, knocking more than five seconds off his lifetime best to become the No. 4 all-time performer in the event. He was just a couple seconds away from Florian Wellbrock‘s world record of 14:06.88 from the 2021 Short Course World Championships. Wiffen also won the 400 free (3:35.47) on Tuesday, marking a complete sweep of the distance free events.

At the 2023 World Championships, a meet held in long-course meters, Wiffen placed 4th in the 800 free with a European record of 7:39.19, missing the podium less than a second behind Bobby Finke (7:38.67).

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: Grant Hackett (AUS) – 7:23.42 (2008)

European Record: Daniel Wiffen (IRL) – 7:25.96 (2022)

SC Euros Record: Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 7:27.94 (2021)

Top 8:

Daniel Wiffen (IRL) – 7:20.46 *WORLD RECORD* David Aubry (FRA) – 7:30.32 Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) – 7:31.20 Victor Johansson (SWE) – 7:33.11 Lucca De Tullio (ITA) – 7:34.08 Dimitrios Markos (GRE) – 7:36.46 Felix Auboeck (AUT) – 7:38.26 Nathan Wiffen (IRL) – 7:39.99

Wiffen trains at the University of Loughborough. His only major international medal before sweeping three golds this week was a silver in the LCM men’s 1500 freestyle last summer at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.