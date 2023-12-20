2023 Swammy Awards: CAC Female Swimmer Of The Year — Kristen Romano

See all of our 2023 Swammy Awards here.

2023 CENTRAL AMERICAN/CARIBBEAN FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: KRISTEN ROMANO, PUERTO RICO

After graduating from Ohio State in spring 2022, Romano joined the pro group at Tennessee last fall and has seen great success over the last year.

Romano started here year at three Pro Swim Series stops, progressively getting faster at each of the three stops from Knoxville to Fort Lauderdale and then Westmont. In Westmont, she swam a personal best in the 200 butterfly with a 2:17.35 for 14th in the final. She also won the ‘B’ final of the 200 backstroke.

At the end of April, Romano traveled to Puerto Rico for the Puerto Rico International Swimming Open. There she went four for four winning the 50 back, 100 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. She then came back to the US to compete at Pro Swim-Mission Viejo, once again swimming season best times.

Her biggest meet came at the CAC Games at the end of June. There she posted three personal best times and won the 200 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM. Notably, her 200 back (2:12.56) and 400 IM (4:45.47) broke her own National Records. Her previous 200 backstroke record of a 2:13.70 and her 400 IM record of a 4:46.16 stood since 2018.

She also set CAC meet records in both the 200 IM and 400 IM. Romano was the only Puerto Rican swimmer to win gold at the CAC Games.

In July she swam in prelims of the 200 IM and 400 IM at the World Championships before competing at the Pan Am Games in October. She finished just off of the podium at Pan Ams as she was fourth in the 200 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

Maria Mata Cocco, Mexico: Mata also had a big meet at the CAC Games, breaking the Mexican National Records in the 200 freestyle (1:59.98) and improving upon her own 200 butterfly record by 0.01 seconds swimming a 2:09.31. At Worlds, she moved onto the 200 butterfly semifinal. In October, she won silver at the Pan Am Games in the 200 butterfly swimmign a 2:10.25.

