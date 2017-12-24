2017 SWAMMY AWARDS: C.A. FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR Liliana Ibañez

To see all of our 2017 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here.

2017 Central American FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: Liliana Ibañez, Mexico

Though she was well off her bests in both the long course 50m and 100m free at the 2017 FINA World Championships, Liliana Ibañez anchored Mexico’s mixed 4×100 medley relay to a new Mexican record, going 56.53 as part of Team Mexico’s 3:54.74 final time.

Individually, Ibañez rebounded nicely in December.

Early in the month, Ibañez went 27.24 in the 50 fly to tie her national record from the 2012 Mexican Short Course Nationals.

For her second record-breaking swim of the month, she swam a 24.84 in the 50 free at the 2017 Mexican Short Course National Championships, which broke her own record of 24.88 set at the same meet in 2012.

