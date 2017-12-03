Lili Ibanez Ties Mexican National Record in 50 SCM Fly

Mexican swimmer Lili Ibanez tied her own Mexican National Record in the 50 short course meters fly over the weekend, swimming at a Southern Pacific Masters Swimming meet in Commerce, California.

Ibanez swam 27.24, which ties her time from the 2012 Mexican Short Course Championships.

She also split 56.15 leading off a 400 free relay, 25.05 anchoring a 200 medley relay, and a 25.52 in the 50 free.

Ibanez is a two-time Mexican Olympian, representing her country at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympic Games. She currently holds Mexican National Records in 8 different individual events. She had been training in California with Coley Stickels, but Stickels is now an assistant at Indiana. Ibanez has returned to College Station to resume training with Steve Bultman at Texas A&M University, where she swam in college.

There were a few other recognizable names at the meet. Former USC star and World Championship bronze medalist Dimitri Colupaev swam a relay anchor in 49.42; two-time Russian Olympic medalist Nikita Lobintsev also raced, swimming 48.19 in the 100 free and a 24.74 in the 50 fly.