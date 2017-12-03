Para Worlds Day 1: Morales and Junsheng Down Championship Records

2017 PARA SWIMMING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, December 2nd to Wednesday, December 7th

Francisco Marquez Olympic Swimming Pool, Mexico City

LCM

Over thirty races were swum on day one of the 2017 Para Swimming World Championships, which kicked off at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

American S8 swimmer Robert Griswold took gold in the 100 back in 1:04.17, way ahead of the rest of the competition. Argentina’s Pipo Carlomagno took second 1:08.67, with Israel’s Mark Malyar third in 1:13.76.

In the women’s S7 100 free, American McKenzie Coan topped Germany’s Denise Grahl, going 1:10.82 and 1:13.47 respectively. On the men’s side, Colombia’s Carlos Serrano Zarate took gold in 1:03.46, followed by Germany’s Tobias Pollap in 1:06.67.

Current World Record holder Ihar Boki went 57.45 too win the men’s S13 100 back. On the women’s side, Italy’s Carlotta Gilli won in 1:08.32, but the United State’s second-place Gia Pergolini went 1:09.01 for a new American record.

In the women’s SB14 100 breast, Michelle Morales went 1:16.05 for a new meet record, downing the previous record by over a second. On the men’s side, Norway’s Adam Wenham won in 1:09.29.

In the men’s SB4 100 breast, China’s Li Junsheng took first and set a new meet record, going 1:32.38. He narrowly missed the World Record, which is 1:32.27.

China’s Chen Yi set a new Asian record in prelims of the women’s 50 free, going 28.03.

Brazil took home the gold in the men’s 4×100 free relay, combining for a 4:10.30, nearly five second ahead of Italy’s 4:15.27.