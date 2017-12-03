Para Worlds Day 1: Morales and Junsheng Down Championship Records

2017 PARA SWIMMING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Saturday, December 2nd to Wednesday, December 7th
- Francisco Marquez Olympic Swimming Pool, Mexico City
- LCM
- Meet info
- Results (when available)
Over thirty races were swum on day one of the 2017 Para Swimming World Championships, which kicked off at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
American S8 swimmer Robert Griswold took gold in the 100 back in 1:04.17, way ahead of the rest of the competition. Argentina’s Pipo Carlomagno took second 1:08.67, with Israel’s Mark Malyar third in 1:13.76.
In the women’s S7 100 free, American McKenzie Coan topped Germany’s Denise Grahl, going 1:10.82 and 1:13.47 respectively. On the men’s side, Colombia’s Carlos Serrano Zarate took gold in 1:03.46, followed by Germany’s Tobias Pollap in 1:06.67.
Current World Record holder Ihar Boki went 57.45 too win the men’s S13 100 back. On the women’s side, Italy’s Carlotta Gilli won in 1:08.32, but the United State’s second-place Gia Pergolini went 1:09.01 for a new American record.
In the women’s SB14 100 breast, Michelle Morales went 1:16.05 for a new meet record, downing the previous record by over a second. On the men’s side, Norway’s Adam Wenham won in 1:09.29.
In the men’s SB4 100 breast, China’s Li Junsheng took first and set a new meet record, going 1:32.38. He narrowly missed the World Record, which is 1:32.27.
China’s Chen Yi set a new Asian record in prelims of the women’s 50 free, going 28.03.
Brazil took home the gold in the men’s 4×100 free relay, combining for a 4:10.30, nearly five second ahead of Italy’s 4:15.27.
