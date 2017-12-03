Tennessee Invite Day 3 Recap: Baldwin Hits #2 NCAA Ranking in 100 Free

2017 TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL

Thursday, November 30th – Saturday, December 2nd

Allan Jones Aquatic Center

Knoxville, Tennessee

Prelims 10 am CT / Finals 5 pm CT

The University of Tennessee closed out the 2017 Tennessee Invite with huge wins in both men’s and women’s competition. Last night saw ‘A’ standard times from Caroline Baldwin in the 100 free, the Tennessee women’s 400 free relay, Kyle Decoursey in the 100 free, the Tennessee men’s 100 free relay, and the Denver men’s 200 free relay.

WOMEN’S MEET

Caroline Baldwin of North Carolina continued her NCAA ‘A’ standard onslaught on Saturday with a 47.14 to win the 100 free, dropping .68 from her prelims time and setting a new school record. Her swim ranks her second-fastest in the NCAA, behind only Mallory Comerford’s 46.70 from Winter Nationals yesterday. Second in that event went to Erika Brown of Tennessee with 47.54, missing the ‘A’ standard by just .01.

The 200 breast came down to a tight race between Tennessee’s Alexis Yager and Denver’s Bailey Andison, with Yager taking the win in 2:10.33, followed by Andison in 2:10.83.

North Carolina’s Robyn Dryer took the title in the 1650 free with 16:16.25. Tennessee’s Michah Bohon won the 200 back in 1:53.33. Duke’s Isa Paez won the 200 fly in 1:56.73.

The Tennessee team of Bohon, Brown, Meghan Small, and Stanzi Moseley won the 400 free relay in an ‘A’ standard 3:13.68, with Brown swimming the fastest split of the field, a flying-start 47.69.

After becoming the second woman in history under 57 in the 100 breast Friday, Olympian Molly Hannis of Tennessee Aquatics time trialed the event again on Saturday and swam the 10th-fastest time in history, a 57.32.

Team Scores:

Tennessee: 1075 Duke: 807 North Carolina: 766 Denver: 649 Penn: 346 Marshall: 167 Carson-Newman: 121 Tennessee Aquatics (Molly Hannis): 20 Unattached (Kira Toussaint): 16

MEN’S MEET

Tennessee’s Kyle Decoursey missed the NCAA ‘A’ cut by a tiny margin in the 100 free, posting 42.30 to the ‘A’ standard 42.11. That swim ranks him as the 5th-fastest NCAA swimmer this season in the event, behind Robert Howard, Brett Ringgold, Blake Pieroni, and Santo Condorelli. (His swim would have tied him for second with Michael Chadwick behind only Nathan Adrian at last night’s Winter Nationals.)

Tennessee’s Marc Hiwani won the 1650 freestyle by over 10 seconds with 14:54.98. His teammate Matthew Dunphy took the 200 breast in 1:55.19. Denver’s Anton Locar missed the NCAA ‘A’ cut by just over a second in the 200 back to win the event in 1:40.87, and Tennessee’s Sam McHugh was also just a second over the ‘A’ cut with 1:42.52 to win the 200 fly.

The only men’s ‘A’ cut in the main competition Saturday night came from the Tennessee 400 free relay. Ryan Coetzee (44.19), Alec Connolly (42.52), Joey Reilman (43.27), and Decoursey (41.72) teamed up for 2:51.70.

In time trials, the Denver team of Sid Farber (19.37), Anton Locar (19.44), Cameron Auchinachie (19.46), and Stephen Calkins (19.34) hit the NCAA ‘A’ standard in the 200 free relay with 1:17.61.

