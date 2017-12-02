2017 U.S. Winter Nationals: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

The 2017 U.S. Winter Nationals concludes tonight in Columbus, Ohio. Swimmers are set to compete in finals of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 4×100 free relay. The fastest heat of the women’s and men’s 1650 free will also be contested tonight and will open the session.

WOMEN’S 1650 FREE

  • American Record: 15:03.31, Katie Ledecky, 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: 15:03.31, Katie Ledecky, 2017
  • Meet Record: 15:13.30, Katie Ledecky, 2014

 

MEN’S 1650 FREE

  • American Record: 14:22.41, Clark Smith, 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: 14:22.41, Clark Smith, 2017
  • Meet Record: 14:23.52, Connor Jaeger, 2014

 

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

  • American Record: 1:47.84, Elizabeth Pelton, 2013
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:47.84, Elizabeth Pelton, 2013
  • Meet Record: 1:49.18, Missy Franklin, 2012
  • Pool Record: 1:50.55, Courtney Bartholomew, 2013

 

MEN’S 200 BACK

  • American Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy, 2016
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy, 2016
  • Meet Record: 1:36.81, Ryan Lochte, 2007
  • Pool Record: 1:39.29, Cory Chitwood, 2010

 

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

  • American Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel, 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel, 2017
  • Meet Record: 46.85, Natalie Coughlin, 2007
  • Pool Record: 47.23, Mallory Comerford, 2017

 

MEN’S 100 FREE

  • American Record: 40.00, Caeleb Dressel, 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: 40.00, Caeleb Dressel, 2017
  • Meet Record: 41.31, Nathan Adrian, 2014
  • Pool Record: 41.35, Matt Grevers, 2010

 

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

  • American Record: 2:03.18, Lilly King, 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: 2:03.18, Lilly King, 2017
  • Meet Record: 2:05.04, Laura Sogar, 2012
  • Pool Record: 2:06.32, Rebecca Soni, 2008

 

MEN’S 200 BREAST

  • American Record: 1:47.91, Will Licon, 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:47.91, Will Licon, 2017
  • Meet Record: 1:50.73, Kevin Cordes, 2012
  • Pool Record: 1:51.73, Mike Alexandrov, 2010

 

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

  • American Record: 1:49.92, Elaine Breeden, 2009
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:49.92, Elaine Breeden, 2009
  • Meet Record: 1:51.02, Katinka Hosszu, 2010
  • Pool Record: 1:51.02, Katinka Hosszu, 2010

 

MEN’S 200 FLY

  • American Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger, 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger, 2017
  • Meet Record:1:40.24, Tom Shields, 2012
  • Pool Record: 1:41.07, Andreas Vazaios, 2017

 

WOMEN’S 4×100 FREE RELAY

  • American Record: 3:07.61, Stanford, 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: 3:07.61, Stanford, 2017
  • Meet Record: 3:13.45, Cal, 2013

 

MEN’S 4×100 FREE RELAY

  • American Record: 2:47.02, Texas, 2009
  • U.S. Open Record: 2:45.39, Texas, 2017
  • Meet Record: 2:51.16, Cal, 2013

 

