USA Swimming Winter Nationals Day 4 Photo Vault

To say it’s been good here in Columbus, Ohio would be an understatement: fast swims, fun times, excellent hosts are all what have made the 2017 USA Swimming Winter Nationals a big success.  We are really fotunate to share some outstanding swim photography from our own Mike Lewis who’s been bringing in the imagery from this year’s championships.  Here’s some of what he created on the final day.

Nathan Adrian signs autographs in Columbus, Ohio at USA Swimming Winter Nationals (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ali Galyer (photo: Mike Lewis)

Corey Main 2017 USA Swimming Winter nationals (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ryan Murphy 2017 USA Swimming Winter nationals (photo: Mike Lewis)

Nathan Adrian 2017 USA Swimming Winter nationals (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ryan Murphy 2017 USA Swimming Winter nationals (photo: Mike Lewis)

Fans of Nathan Adrian (photo: Mike Lewis)

Claire Tuggle 2017 USA Swimming Winter nationals (photo: Mike Lewis)

Kelsi Worrell 2017 USA Swimming Winter nationals (photo: Mike Lewis)

Josh Prenot 2017 USA Swimming Winter nationals (photo: Mike Lewis)

Lina Rathsack 2017 USA Swimming Winter nationals (photo: Mike Lewis)

Morgan Friesen 2017 USA Swimming Winter nationals (photo: Mike Lewis)

Michael Salazar 2017 USA Swimming Winter nationals (photo: Mike Lewis)

Cody Bybee (photo: Mike Lewis)

Nicholas Perera 2017 USA Swimming Winter nationals (photo: Mike Lewis)

Michael Andrew 2017 USA Swimming Winter nationals (photo: Mike Lewis)

Corey Main 2017 USA Swimming Winter nationals (photo: Mike Lewis)

Owen Conley 2017 USA Swimming Winter nationals (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ali Galyer 2017 USA Swimming Winter nationals (photo: Mike Lewis)

Andrea Cottrell (photo: Mike Lewis)

Olivia Smoliga (photo: Mike Lewis)

Margo Geer (photo: Mike Lewis)

Noah Bowers (photo: Mike Lewis)

Brad Shannon (photo: Mike Lewis)

Erica Sullivan (photo: Mike Lewis)

Connor Blatt (photo: Mike Lewis)

Jack Galbraith (photo: Mike Lewis)

Abel Aulbach (swim photography: Mike Lewis)

Hugh Robey 2017 USA Swimming Winter nationals (swim photography: Mike Lewis)

Lauren James 2017 USA Swimming Winter nationals (photo: Mike Lewis)

