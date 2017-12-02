Reece Whitley Breaks Future Teammate’s National Age Group Record

Braden Keith
by Braden Keith 0

December 02nd, 2017 National, News

2017 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reece Whitley of the Penn Charter Aquatic Club placed 2nd on Saturday evening at the 2017 U.S. National Championships, and in the process broke the 17-18 National Age Group Record in the event.

Whitley finished in 1:51.43, which sneaks him past the old record of 1:51.57 done by Andrew Seliskar in 2015. Seliskar is a current Cal Golden Bear, which means that he and Whitley will be teammates in Berkeley next year.

Whitley’s previous personal best was a 1:52.37 done at last year’s Winter Junior Nationals. That gives him now 7 personal bests already in this short course season:

  • 200 free – 1:38.20
  • 100 breast – 51.81
  • 100 fly – 48.23
  • 100 IM – 49.03
  • 200 IM – 1:43.55
  • 400 IM – 3:44.71

Whitley clawed from 5th place at the first turn all the way back to 2nd at the finish, running down Nic Fink, Josh Prenot, and Michael Andrew in the process.

Comparative Splits, Old NAG Record vs. New NAG Record:

  • Whitley 2017: 25.65/28.27/28.66/28.85 = 1:51.43
  • Seliskar 2015: 25.43/28.72/28.53/28.89 = 1:51.57

