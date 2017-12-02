Cody Miller Becomes 3rd Fastest Man Ever with 1:49.3 200 Breast

2017 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the final night of competition of the 2017 U.S. Winter Nationals in Columbus, Ohio, Indiana postgrad Cody Miller made history as he demolished the Meet Record and Pool Record in the 200 breast. Miller raced to a blistering 1:49.31, marking his first best time in the event since he put up a 1:49.74 in 2015. It was the 2nd swim of his career under 1:50. He was over a second under the former Winter Nationals Meet Record and over 2 seconds below the former Ohio State Pool Record.

Miller’s time moves him up to #3 on the all-time top performers list in the event ahead of Cal’s Josh Prenot, who finished 4th in tonight’s final with a 1:52.07. Miller’s swim was also the 5th fastest performance in history. Prenot previously occupied the #3 spot on the top performers list with his 1:49.38 from 2016. The only men to have swum faster than Miller now are American Record holder Will Licon (1:47.91) and fellow Olympic breaststroker Kevin Cordes (1:48.66).

Miller was head and shoulders above tonight’s field, winning by over 2 seconds. The silver went to junior star Reece Whitley, who broke Andrew Seliskar‘s former 17-18 National Age Group Record with a 1:51.43. Whitley was just 3 hundredths shy of joining Miller on the all-time top 10 performers list.

All-Time Top Performers: Men’s 200 Breast

Place Swimmer Time 1 Will Licon 1:47.91 2 Kevin Cordes 1:48.66 3 Cody Miller 1:49.31 4 Josh Prenot 1:49.38 5 Chuck Katis 1:50.54 6 Nic Fink 1:50.80 6 Andrew Wilson 1:50.80 8 Clark Burckle 1:51.20 9 Anton McKee 1:51.22 10 Neil Versfeld 1:51.40

All-Time Top Performances: Men’s 200 Breast