Race Video: Watch Zane Grothe Break American Record in 1650 Free

2017 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After breaking the 500 free American, U.S. Open, and ‘fastest time ever’ records in the 500 free, Auburn alum Zane Grothe, who now trains with the post-graduate group at Indiana, had an even bigger hammer in store for later in the meet.

On the final day of competition, in the 1650 free timed final, Grothe swam a 14:18.25. That cut more than 4 seconds off Clark Smith’s former record of 14:22.41 – set this past March.

And, at long last, you can watch that swim, with no commercial interruptions or cutaways, along with the rest of the ‘A’ Final, courtesy USA Swimming. Watch the splits as he runs away from both the field and the American Record. For some context, the 3rd-place finisher in the race, Marcelo Acosta, 36 seconds behind, was 14th in the metric equivalent, the 1500m, at this summer’s World Championships. Grothe lapped him and almost everyone else in the field – the exception being Mitch D’Arrigo, who turned for his final 50 just before Grothe touched.

