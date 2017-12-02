Zane Grothe Crushes his 2nd American, U.S. Open Record This Week

2017 U.S. WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Zane Grothe has destroyed another American, U.S. Open, and Championship Record at the 2017 U.S. Winter National Championships. in the men’s 1650 yard freestyle. Grothe swam 14:18.25 on Saturday in the fastest heat of the timed final. That won the race by more than 25 seconds, and cut over 4 seconds from the old fastest-ever swim that was done by Clark Smith at last year’s NCAA Championship meet in 14:22.41.

Smith also held the 500 free record that Grothe broke by more than a second earlier in the meet.

From the start, it was clear that Grothe was going after the record. He already was more than a full second ahead of record pace by the 150 yard turn, and he continued to build from there. While he gave back some time on the record over the last 250 yards after an early aggressive effort, by then he was already 6 seconds ahead of record pace and had room to give.

Comparative Splits, by 100:

Old Record New Record Clark Smith Zane Grothe 2017 NCAA Championships 2017 Winter Nationals 49.78 48.93 52.30 51.80 52.88 52.05 52.82 52.34 53.01 52.29 53.07 52.45 52.70 52.66 52.86 52.69 52.92 52.53 52.71 52.73 52.63 52.39 52.71 52.55 53.00 52.14 52.54 52.20 51.65 52.34 51.08 51.88 23.75 24.28

Grothe’s swim also broke the previous Meet Record held by Connor Jaeger in 14:23.52 at the 2014 Winter Nationals.

Grothe’s previous best time was a 14:29.05 that he swam at an LSC championship in February. Before that, his best time came when he was just 19 – a 14:37 done at the 2012 NCAA Championships after his sophomore season.

That swim from Grothe bumps Sebastian Rouault out of the list of the top 10 performers (and performances) of all time – those two lists are identical.