Arizona’s Justin Wright Swims #1-Ranked 200 Fly in Texas Time Trial

University of Arizona senior Justin Wright flew under the radar on Wednesday evening, when he swam the 2nd-fastest time in the country in the 200 yard fly this season.
Wright swam a time trial result of 1:41.31. That leaves him behind only Andreas Vazaios of NC State (1:41.07) in the NCAA rankings.
In Saturday’s prelims of the race, Wright swam a 1:42.24 to qualify 1st: .01 seconds better than Texas post-grad Jack Conger. Also earning a spot int he A final was Texas’ Joseph Schooling, in 1:43.09. Conger (1:37.35) and Schooling (1:37.97) are the two fastest 200 yard butterfliers in history, so if Wright needs competition to push him even faster, he’ll get plenty of it on Saturday evening.
Other Wednesday Time Trial Results:
- Arizona’s 200 medley relay swam a 1:37,45, which is the 9th-best time in the nation this season. The highlights came in the middle legs of the relay: Mallory Korenwinder split 26.49 on the breaststroke leg, while Rumrill split 23.16 on the fly. In Friday’s full-fledged 200 medley final, they changed their relay, having Danielle Georges lead off and Katrina Konopka anchor. The overall time was a big slower, but that was mostly because Korenwinder added time: the rest of the combination worked better, including a 23.08 from Rumrill and a 21.7 anchor from Konopka. The backstroke leg is Arizona’s weakness this year.
- Northern Arizona school record holder Alina Staffeldt swam a 158.91 in the 200 fly, followed by Andrea Schmidt in 1:59.50. That makes this the first season in program history where the program has had two swimmers under 2 minutes in this event.
- Mathias Ohswam 1:43.35 in the 200 fly behind Wright. That’s his best time by a tenth. He’s now done his two fastest 200 flys – by far – in time trials.
- Before his impressive IMs, Nick Thorne swam a 46.55 in the 100 fly in a Wednesday time trial. Stanford’s Brad Zdroik swam a 46.05 in the same distance during Friday’s time trials.
- USC post-grad Anika Apostalon swam a 22.81 in a 50 free time trial on Thursday evening.
Wow U of A comes out of this meet with two nation leading times. Augie is doing so much damage :(. Bear Down