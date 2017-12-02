Arizona’s Justin Wright Swims #1-Ranked 200 Fly in Texas Time Trial

2017 TEXAS INVITATIONAL

University of Arizona senior Justin Wright flew under the radar on Wednesday evening, when he swam the 2nd-fastest time in the country in the 200 yard fly this season.

Wright swam a time trial result of 1:41.31. That leaves him behind only Andreas Vazaios of NC State (1:41.07) in the NCAA rankings.

In Saturday’s prelims of the race, Wright swam a 1:42.24 to qualify 1st: .01 seconds better than Texas post-grad Jack Conger. Also earning a spot int he A final was Texas’ Joseph Schooling, in 1:43.09. Conger (1:37.35) and Schooling (1:37.97) are the two fastest 200 yard butterfliers in history, so if Wright needs competition to push him even faster, he’ll get plenty of it on Saturday evening.

Other Wednesday Time Trial Results: